Olympus Awarded Bronchoscopy Solutions Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus today announced it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement in the Single-Use Visualization Devices category for its single-use bronchoscope portfolio with Premier, Inc. The Olympus single-use bronchoscope portfolio is made up of the five premium H-SteriScope™ single-use bronchoscopes that can be used in complement with Olympus' leading re-usable bronchoscope portfolio, already available under the Premier Flexible Surgical Endoscopy agreement. As such, Olympus is currently the only provider of a full-range bronchoscopy solution, which is intended to provide physicians the right endoscope, for the right patient, in the right situation.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

"Olympus is honored to be recognized for its strengths by Premier as a hybrid bronchoscopy solutions supplier," said Swarna Alcorn, Vice President for the Respiratory Business Unit at Olympus America Inc. "Our customers have told us that a range of bronchoscope choices allows them to treat each individual patient depending on unique clinical needs, enabling the right scope for the right conditions in the right healthcare setting. Premier's choice in awarding Olympus this contract helps further physicians' ability to take a hybrid bronchoscopy approach."

The Olympus portfolio of premium single-use bronchoscopes gives physicians access at contracted pricing to a comprehensive selection of bronchoscopes for any procedure and site of care. A full and robust portfolio ensures the right bronchoscope is available when and where needed for both standard and advanced diagnostic and therapeutic pulmonary procedures.

According to a hands-on evaluation and survey conducted during the Second Conference of the American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP), held in August 2019, the H-SteriScope bronchoscopes were rated higher than current single-use flexible bronchoscopes in scope quality, imaging quality, maneuverability, handling, tool interaction, and overall assessment.i

The advanced H-SteriScope bronchoscope portfolio includes five single-use bronchoscopes intended to offer efficiency, control, and variety to healthcare providers. The H-SteriScope bronchoscopes range in size from ultra-thin to extra-large with working channels up to 3.2 mm to fulfill a variety of clinical needs. Differentiating features of the H-SteriScope bronchoscopes that are useful in respiratory care include 90° rotation left and right, 210° angulation up and down, and passive bending designed for enhanced maneuverability.

The new Olympus single-use bronchoscope portfolio complies with the latest safety recommendations from the FDA to advance performance in the bronchoscopy suite.

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical industry. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety.

As a leading medical technology company, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their safety. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

