project44 Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms for the Second Consecutive Year

In the report, project44 was named a Leader for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, project44 announced that Gartner named the company a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) for the second year in a row. Gartner evaluated 11 vendors this year, and project44 was positioned highest for its "ability to execute" and as a leader for "completeness of vision."

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

"project44 is now tracking over 4 million shipments a day in 170+ countries and serving 1,200+ customers," said Founder & CEO, Jett McCandless. "The project44 team is working tirelessly to provide the ideal visibility platform for our customers and the people they serve. We're delivering on our promises, and we only expect to continue to enhance our platform and deliver more value to our customers in the next year. We are very appreciative of the recognition from Gartner and the support of our customers, as to us, it validates the work we do every day."

project44 is the highest-rated vendor in both market presence and customer satisfaction in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report and Momentum Grid for Supply Chain Visibility Software.

project44 also has the most overall reviews of any RTTVP vendor on Gartner® Peer Insights™, 78% of which are 5-star reviews. Ninety-four percent of customers are also willing to recommend project44, as of May 27, 2022.

project44 is part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program, which is designed to build trust and credibility by signaling that a technology provider solicits reviews from all customers and recognizes the benefits of honest, unbiased feedback. Here's what project44 customers had to say:





"p44 is a revolutionary platform that has the critical mass of data to tip the scales in their favor to be the obvious solution." -EVP/CSCO, Retailer





"project44 is hands down the preferred visibility platform in the industry. From contract discussions through implementation to full blown operational use, project44 has provided a superior experience when compared to their competitors that we have worked with." -Senior Product Manager, Logistics Services Provider





"Our integration with the Convey product was the single most impactful Enterprise solution that we rolled out in the 2021 calendar year. The team, product, and initial integration process was top-class from start to finish and I would go out of my way to make sure that Convey is the product of choice in any future decision-making process I am involved in for other companies / teams / business units." -Director of Digital Product, Food & Beverage Manufacturer

"project44 has helped our purchasers get complete visibility of their ocean containers. We love the GUI. It's super straightforward to use, customizable, and intuitive." - Health and Care Policy Manager

project44's has experienced a year of significant growth, having acquired Ocean Insights, ClearMetal, Convey, MindLogic and Synfioo. These additional capabilities and tools have expanded the depth and breadth of project44's offerings.

project44 has raised two additional rounds of capital in the last 12 months to surpass $860 million in total funding, providing the additional resources to continue executing on the company's vision to make supply chains work.

Get the Report

A Gartner Magic Quadrant report is a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the drivers in a specific market where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned in four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis that aligns with their unique business and technology needs.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report here.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks, and Peer Insights is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,200 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2022, the leader in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report and Momentum Grid for Supply Chain Visibility Software. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 17 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Media Contact:

project44@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44