The Salt Suite Offers a Modern Take on an Ancient Tradition

Locally-Owned Halotherapy Brand Seeks National Expansion Through Franchising

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salt Suite® – the only salt therapy franchise in the US, is happy to announce its plans for targeted national expansion through the offering of franchising opportunities. Leading the wave of change in the salt therapy industry, The Salt Suite is best known for its immersive salt therapy caves, which replicate the therapeutic environment of salt mines to alleviate most respiratory, lung, and skin conditions. With eight locations open and operating throughout Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina, the brand aims to have 300 locations open within the next five years.

The Salt Suite Logo (PRNewswire)

Since its founding in 2011, The Salt Suite has provided local communities with access to membership-based salt therapy and redlight therapy. Through 45-minute salt therapy sessions, a machine called a halogenerator grinds pharmaceutical-grade dry salt into micro-sized particles, which are dispersed into the air of the salt rooms. Guests are free to get comfortable, relax and breathe in the purified, antibacterial, micro salt particles in the air.

"I believe we are currently witnessing a nationwide reprioritization surrounding personal health and wellness," said Tiffany Dodson, CEO of The Salt Suite. "The pandemic is still fresh in the minds of many and has led to a sharp increase in demand for our services. Americans are seemingly turning away from big-pharm in search of all-natural ways to boost their health."

Halotherapy, or salt therapy, has a history that dates back thousands of years to when ancient peoples across the globe utilized the healing benefits of salt to help them breathe better, build their immune systems, and purify the body from harmful particles. Today, the advantages and effectiveness of halotherapy continues to be scientifically researched in order to explain the health benefits felt by those who experience it.

"Our members truly appreciate how halotherapy, is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, 100% natural, drug-free and safe," said Dodson. "We are in the business of producing truly life-changing, positive health changes to those we service and that makes us immensely proud in what we do."

The Salt Suite is now actively seeking passionate individuals looking to bring halotherapy's health and wellness benefits to their local communities. The investment required to open a Salt Suite franchise location typically ranges from $218,150 – $467,600. For more information and research regarding salt therapy, or if interested in its franchising opportunity, please visit https://thesaltsuitefranchising.com/.

About The Salt Suite®

The Salt Suite is the only salt therapy franchise operating in the US. Franchising since 2016, the brand currently has eight locations open throughout Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina. Dedicated to bettering the lives of its guests through halotherapy, The Salt Suite helps alleviate symptoms of allergies, respiratory and skin problems, as well as servicing those looking for an immune support solution. The Salt Suite is designed with you in mind – with options for adult or children's sessions, memberships, skin care, salt booths, or private events. For more information, please go to https://thesaltsuite.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Salt Suite