weaponstoukraine.com: The Czechs have already raised over a 40 million euros for weapons for Ukraine. This unique donation campaign is now coming to United Kindom and other English speaking countries.

PRAGUE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a project that is unprecedented in the world. Two days after the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Embassy in Prague set up a special account for donations to buy military equipment for the Ukrainian army.

"I am incredibly proud of the solidarity of Czech citizens and companies with Ukraine, which is facing a brutal and criminal attack by Putin's Russia. 120,000 donors and the 40 million euro raised send a clear message about where the Czech Republic stands," says Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová.

Experts from the Czech Ministry of Defence are cooperating with the Ukrainian Embassy in Prague. They know the needs of the Ukrainian army and use the money collected from people and companies to buy military equipment and transport it to the battlefield. According to unconfirmed information, the main items going to Ukraine are assault rifles, light machine guns, RPGs, howitzers and rocket launchers.

The donation campaign has now been enhanced by a fictitious e-shop with a range of weapons. The English version can be found at: www.weaponstoukraine.com

The campaign is being run under the title Gift for Putin. "We want to show that we are not afraid of Putin nor his army", says Dalibor Dědek, the entrepreneur and philanthropist behind Gift for Putin, adding: "it is important that donors see how expensive war really is. We want to convince them that every little bit of money can help to bring an end to a war in which innocent civilians are also dying."

Among the most requested items in the e-shop are ammunition, grenades and a water disinfection kit. But by far the most popular donations are for the purchase of tanks and Javelin anti-tank systems. Donors can leave a message for Vladimir Putin on the website. The organizers of the collection will put the messages on the military equipment sent to the Ukrainian army.

