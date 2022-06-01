96% of Qwick Employees Say the Staffing-as-a-Service Innovator is a Great Place to Work

Qwick earns employee-positive recognitions for its workplace, innovation and leadership helping to drive exponential growth

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick, the leading on-demand platform for hospitality businesses and professionals, is a 2022 certified Great Place to Work® and has earned outstanding ratings from its employees. The company's Great Place to Work survey results indicated that a huge 96% of Qwick's employees agree that it is a great workplace while only 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company say the same about their place of employment.

Jamie Baxter, CEO of Qwick (PRNewswire)

The Qwick study also revealed that:

100% of employees feel they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary

99% believe that customers would rate Qwick's services as "excellent"

99% enjoyed a welcoming feeling as they started working at Qwick

98% feel that they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life

98% are proud to tell others they work at Qwick

The company and its leadership also recently received recognition from Inc. Magazine, Ernst & Young, and multiple Arizona-based organizations where Qwick is headquartered as it continues rapid expansion across the country matching hospitality businesses and professionals shift by shift.

"Our objective at Qwick is to push the status quo and that means for our employees, too. When people are happy, they do their best work, and when they do great work with purpose, they're even happier," said Jamie Baxter , Qwick Co-Founder and CEO. "People are everything and we want ours to enjoy what they do daily at Qwick to serve our business partners and our food and beverage professionals. At the same time, our aim is to make room for employees to enjoy their personal lives, too."

According to Great Place to Work research, employees at certified great workplaces like Qwick are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion. Additionally, in this kind of workplace, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager.

Qwick's most recent Great Place to Work certification follows its 2021 certification and previous honors in the group's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ in 2020, and Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ in 2019.

Other recent award recognitions for Qwick and Baxter include:

Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Finalist, Jamie Baxter

Phoenix Business Journal's Most Admired Leaders, Jamie Baxter , 2022

Inc. 5000 Regionals, 2022: Seventh fastest-growing company in the Southwest

AZCentral Top Workplaces, 2022

Arizona Technology Council and Arizona Commerce Authority 2021 Governor's Innovation Awards

Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Mountain Desert Award Finalist, Jamie Baxter

Baxter championed Qwick's recent transition to a four-day work week in April. The company is currently testing its new schedule through July, and has experienced two record-setting revenue months since the start of the trial proving that productivity stands strong among the change.

"We absolutely want to be on the leading edge of new workplace solutions for our people, and we're always looking for fitting ways to improve our employee experience," said Derek Johnson , Qwick's Chief People Officer. "We receive raving feedback from employees about the four-day work week. They come back on Monday stronger than ever, ready to hit it hard for four days. There are challenges – we're a high-production, rapidly expanding company and, now more than ever, Qwick's level of output requires important synergies, team lifting, and just hard work. But what we're seeing is that people can make the most of their work time when they've been allowed to make the most of their personal time."

The company also offers unlimited paid time off, flexible hybrid at-home and in-office work, and it is currently planning for a new headquarters building fully designed and customized for Qwick's work, brand and culture. The new office will house the company's quickly expanding body of employees with space for its continued growth. Qwick's employee count is over 450% what it was in June 2021 and the company plans to continue its rapid hiring throughout 2022. Hundreds of more employees are expected to onboard with Qwick as the company progresses toward its goal to be matching shifts for hospitality businesses and professionals in over 30 market areas by year's end.

Baxter said, "As a company focused on providing unequaled freedom and flexibility for our business partners and professionals, I feel a strong desire and responsibility to apply the same 'future of work' concepts to our own employees. Our strategy for helping people do their best work at Qwick is to make it easy for them to love their job. I feel that by keeping people first we'll be successful in attracting great new minds to contribute to Qwick's culture and our vision to create prosperity in the food and beverage industry."

About Qwick:

Qwick is the leading staffing-as-a-service platform that connects service industry Professionals directly with food and beverage shifts in real-time, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules, and enables them to get paid in as little as 30 minutes after their shift. With a 97 percent average shift fill rate and immediate access to a pre-vetted and certified sharing workforce, thousands of Business Partners across the U.S. rely on Qwick to end understaffing. Qwick is a growth stage company on a mission to change the way people work and has earned multiple recognitions nationally, including being a 2021 and 2022 "Great Place to Work" in the U.S and one of the fastest-growing companies featured by Inc. Magazine. Learn more at qwick.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

David Stephan

951.970.6336

david.stephan@qwick.com

Kalia Pang

602.430.0423

kalia.pang@qwick.com

Nathalie Giller

805.705.9060

nathalieg@cinchpr.com

Qwick: On-demand Hospitality Staffing (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qwick