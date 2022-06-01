BioGreen360 Announces the Addition of Mark Slavens, Ph.D., to its Advisory Board

STRATHAM, N.H., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGreen360 ("BG360"), the leading innovator in distributed food waste management solutions today announced the addition of Mark Slavens, Ph.D., to its advisory board as part of its growth strategy and commercialization efforts to meet its growing demand.

BG360 has developed the only distributed closed-loop food waste solution in the market that provides 100% diversion from landfill with real time auditable sustainability metrics. The BG360 solution incorporates a robust set of proprietary technologies (mechanical and biological) that processes food waste at the source, without any input of fresh water or any grey water effluent and repurposes the residual into an array of all-natural and organic agricultural products.

Mark supported and led Scotts Miracle-Gro's research and development efforts for greater than 11 years and is currently the Chief Technology Officer of Aqua-Yield, a leading Agriculture nanoliquid technology company in Salt Lake City, UT. BG360 will leverage its existing multi-year relationship with Mark to advance its technology platform.

"BioGreen360 is a well-led company with cutting edge technology that is tackling one of the most important challenges of the 21st century – food waste. It is my privilege to join this strong group of seasoned advisory board members to further develop the BG360 technology and unlock more of its potential," said Mark.

"As BG360 continues to gain market adoption of our 100% circular solution for food waste with leading enterprise clients, Mark Slavens' experience and relationships makes him an ideal advisor to help the company optimize the value of our solution's residual material. Mark is a recognized thought-leader and visionary with great success conceptualizing and developing leading fertilizer products in the in the agricultural industry," said Justin Rosberg, BG360 President & COO. "We are very excited to welcome him on board to help us guide our efforts in the agricultural and fertilizer marketplace."

BioGreen360 is the leader in distributed, on-site, digester technology and food waste solutions for institutional and consumer facing applications. The Company's solutions are environmentally responsible, economically sustainable and fully scalable. BioGreen360 is the only solution in the market that completely recycles food waste from the overall waste stream at its source. Through proprietary microbial formulae coupled with patent-pending mechanical and evaporation technologies, BioGreen360 completely eliminates food waste on-site through a fully automated, continual feed aerobic digesting system. It is the only triple-bottom line solution in the food waste management space.

