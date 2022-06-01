BlackBerry Provides Patent Sale Update

WATERLOO, ON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided an update on the sale of substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult IP Innovations for total consideration of $600 million (the "Patent Sale Transaction"). In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, BlackBerry announced that it had entered into a patent sale agreement with Catapult for the Patent Sale Transaction and that completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of financing and other closing conditions. BlackBerry also previously announced that closing of the Patent Sale Transaction was expected by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Catapult continues to work on securing its required financing and BlackBerry looks forward to the completion of the Patent Sale Transaction. However, BlackBerry is no longer under exclusivity with Catapult and, given the length of time that the transaction has taken, BlackBerry is exploring alternative options in parallel.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed transaction between BlackBerry and Catapult, the amount of consideration BlackBerry will receive in connection therewith, the anticipated timing and results of the proposed transaction and regulatory approvals, the potential impact of the proposed transaction on BlackBerry's customers, the expectations and beliefs of BlackBerry, and other statements that are not historical facts.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BlackBerry's current plans, objectives, estimates, assumptions, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond BlackBerry's control. Many factors could cause actual achievements with respect to the transaction and the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainty associated with Catapult's and BlackBerry's ability to complete the proposed transaction on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all; risks and uncertainties related to the required financing and the satisfaction of the regulatory and other conditions to consummate the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the patent sale agreement relating to the proposed transaction; effects relating to the announcement of the proposed transaction or any further announcements or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; failure to realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, including risks associated with the payment of consideration post-closing and the availability of funds therefor; risks related to future opportunities and plans for BlackBerry's business and results of BlackBerry following completion of the proposed transaction; the risk of litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; risks related to diverting the attention of BlackBerry management from ongoing business operations; risks related to the proposed transaction disrupting BlackBerry's operations and making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or for BlackBerry to maintain relationships with consumers, resellers, channel partners or other third parties; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities and other changes in laws and regulatory initiatives; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; and other risks and uncertainties affecting BlackBerry, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in BlackBerry's SEC filings and reports, including those discussed in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). All of these factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which BlackBerry is not currently aware may also affect its forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events as at such dates. BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

