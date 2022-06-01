BOW RIVER CAPITAL HIRES SOFTWARE INVESTOR RYAN WEINBERG AS VICE PRESIDENT ON ITS SOFTWARE GROWTH EQUITY TEAM

DENVER, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that Ryan Weinberg, a software as a service (Saas) and private equity investor with more than seven years of experience, has joined the firm as Vice President on the Software Growth Equity (SGE) team. Weinberg will focus on sourcing new business opportunities, conducting in-depth due diligence and managing deal workflow, working closely with John Raeder, Managing Director and Head of Software Investments and the SGE team.

"I've known Ryan for many years and have watched his impressive evolution from a top student at the University of Southern California and as an investment banking analyst to an extremely talented and experienced Saas investor," Raeder said. "Ryan brings a strong skill set that rounds out our world-class SGE team; he'll play an integral role in the execution of our Performance Playbook with our management teams, which is designed to rapidly transform and scale their Saas businesses."

Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Weinberg was a Senior Associate on the Software Growth Equity team at Kayne Partners. He started his investment career at Piper Jaffray as an Investment Banking Analyst in the technology group and then served as a Private Equity Associate at Diversis Capital.

"John and his team have a reputation as extremely strong operators and value creators who partner with founders and management teams to transform businesses," Weinberg said. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with my colleagues, working with our management teams and identifying new opportunities that have the potential to benefit Bow River investors."

Weinberg earned a BS from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, where he graduated Cum Laude.

Bow River Capital's software and SaaS investments include Insurium, an Insuretech policy and claims management system purpose built for commercial P&C insurers and TPAs; Altvia, a leading provider of cloud-based CRM, deal management, and investor lifecycle systems for private capital markets companies; Xyleme, a market-leading Saas firm for complex content creation, highly secured distribution, and analytics for Global 500 businesses across every industry vertical; Xima Software, a global market-leading Saas and software platform that enables companies and value-added resellers of all sizes to optimize their businesses, and Product Plan, a market-leading, cloud-based product management platform.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020, which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

