Delivering the Runtime and Performance Professionals Demand, CRAFTSMAN® Expands New V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Line

American tool icon, CRAFTSMAN, expands V20* platform with next-generation tools for pros, including a V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless Jig Saw and 23GA Pin Nailer

TOWSON, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK), today announced the addition of several products to its newly launched V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ line, delivering the runtime and performance that professionals demand. New additions to the cordless V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ product line include a Variable Speed Jig Saw (CMCS650B), 23GA Pin Nailer (CMCN623B), 2-Tool Combo Kit (CMCK211C2), 1/2-in. Drill/Driver Kit (CMCD713C2), 1/2-in. Hammer Drill (CMCD732D2), 7/8-in. Rotary Hammer Drill (CMCH234B) and 1/4-in. Impact Driver Kit (CMCF813C2).

V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Variable Speed Jig Saw (CMCS650B)

Built for precision while tackling a range of cutting applications, the V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Variable Speed Jig Saw (CMCS650B) comes equipped with three orbital settings, a variable speed trigger and powerful motor ramping up to 3,200 no-load SPMs for aggressive and accurate cuts. This is combined with a beveling shoe that pivots from 0-degrees to 45-degrees for angled cuts, and a tool-free blade release for quick and easy blade changes. The jig saw features an LED light to help illuminate dark workspaces, dust blower for cut line visibility and is compatible with both T and U shank blades.

V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 23GA Pin Nailer

Designed for those who demand professional results, the new CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 23GA Pin Nailer is engineered to fasten materials with pin nails ranging from 5/8-in. to 1-3/8-in. in length and features a tool-free jam release that helps easily clear jams and reduce downtime. Also equipped with an LED light the 23GA Pin Nailer will be available kitted with a 1.5AH V20* battery and charger (CMCN623C1) and as a bare tool (CMCN623B).

The new CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ products are available in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold. More details on both kitted and bare units follow below. Additional brushless products will continue to join the V20* lineup throughout 2022 and on.

To learn more about these products and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.



SKU Product Name MSRP CMCS650B V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless Variable Speed Jig Saw (Tool Only) $129.00 CMCN623B V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 23GA Pin Nailer (Tool Only) $179.00 CMCN623C1 V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 23GA Pin Nailer Kit (1 Battery) $229.00 CMCK211C2 V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries) $179.00 CMCD713C2 V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 1/2-in. Drill/Driver Kit (2 Batteries) $129.00 CMCD732D2 V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 1/2-in. Hammer Drill (2 Batteries) $159.00 CMCH234B V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 7/8-in. Rotary Hammer (Tool Only) $149.00 CMCF813C2 V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 1/4-in. Impact Driver Kit (2 Batteries) $129.00

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company, with revenues of more than $15 billion, headquartered in the USA with nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

