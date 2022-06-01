Illuvium Universe Land Sale Starts 2 June on Gas-Free Protocol, Immutable X

SYDNEY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable X , the leading Layer 2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution for NFTs, is excited to confirm that Illuvium 's highly anticipated Universe Land Sale will take place on 2 June 2022. By partnering with Immutable X as its exclusive protocol of choice, Illuvium is delivering the next generation of blockchain gaming: a AAA game with true digital ownership, near-instant and carbon neutral transactions, all completely gas-free on L2.

Illuvium, often touted as the first AAA game on the Ethereum blockchain, is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and autobattler game, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Players will explore the open world to hunt and capture Illuvials - powerful creatures who rule the land. These Illuvials can be trained and fused to create the ultimate team in PvE and PvP battles. By building on the Ethereum blockchain, Illuvium is bringing its players a level of true ownership and interoperability of their digital assets never before possible in mainstream gaming.

Land in Illuvium allows owners to extract fuel, a critical element for catching and upgrading Illuvials, by building a virtual industrial complex in Illuvium Zero - the desktop and mobile partner game to Illuvium. There will be a total of 20,000 land plots available for sale, which will be minted with zero gas fees to Immutable X. As all in-game assets are blockchain tokens on Immutable X, players are also able to sell fuel or other items on the IlluviDex marketplace in the near future, rewarding them for their effort and investment.

Powered by StarkWare' s cutting-edge zk-rollup technology and Immutable's deep knowledge of blockchain gaming, Immutable X will enable massive scalability for Illuvium. Players can discover and trade in-game assets near-instantaneously, totally gas-free and 100% carbon neutral, while having their assets secured by the native security of the Ethereum blockchain. By partnering with Immutable X, Illuvium is able to bring true ownership and a seamless experience to its players in the long term, bringing an AAA gaming experience to blockchain and mainstream gamers alike.

The Illuvium Universe Land Sale will start on 2 June 2022 at 0900 UTC. For more information, visit the Illuvium and Immutable X via the links below.

About Illuvium

Illuvium is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and autobattler game built on the Ethereum Blockchain, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Play-to-earn in an AAA sci-fi adventure and conquer the wilderness to help your crash-landed Ranger flourish

Race across crystal labyrinths, toxic deserts, and windswept mountain summits. Quest to uncover the cause of the cataclysm that shattered Illuvium. Hunt and capture Illuvials, powerful creatures who rule the land. Train and fuse your Illuvials into powerful evolutions. Build your ultimate Illuvial team to take into battles and tournaments in PvE and PvP Arenas. As you discover the capabilities of the Illuvials you collect, use your creativity to build unique synergies to outsmart your opponents. Hit a winning streak as you best other hunters to become the strongest Ranger on this planet.

Illuvium's collectible NFT games feature crypto token assets with functionality and a gaming use case, interoperable across the Illuvium universe and the larger DeFi metaverse. The decentralized NFT collection offers players a user-maintained custody never before possible in mainstream gaming.

Website: https://www.illuvium.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/illuviumio

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/illuvium

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Mintable, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

To learn more, visit: https://www.immutable.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Immutable

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/immutablex

