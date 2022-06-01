Mazda Reports May Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 15,312 vehicles, a decrease of 63.7 percent compared to May 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 127,673 vehicles; a decrease of 18.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 60.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,077 vehicles in May, a decrease of 26 percent compared to May 2021.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 3,974 vehicles, a decrease of 31.5 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.5 percent, with 22,892 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 2,138 vehicles, a decrease of 44.7 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 33.4 percent, with 14,031 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
May
May
YOY %
% MTD
May
May
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
904
4,525
(80.0)%
(78.4)%
13,990
18,311
(23.6)%
(23.6)%
Mazda 3 Sdn
405
2,874
(85.9)%
(84.7)%
5470
11,756
(53.5)%
(53.5)%
Mazda 3 HB
499
1,651
(69.8)%
(67.3)%
8520
6,555
30.0%
30.0%
Mazda6
2
2,335
(99.9)%
(99.9)%
334
8,137
(95.9)%
(95.9)%
MX-5 Miata
405
1,397
(71.0)%
(68.6)%
2,668
5,450
(51.0)%
(51.0)%
MX-5
160
515
(68.9)%
(66.3)%
908
2,197
(58.7)%
(58.7)%
MXR
245
882
(72.2)%
(69.9)%
1760
3,253
(45.9)%
(45.9)%
CX-3
-
967
-
-
-
3,373
-
-
CX-30
2,955
7,959
(62.9)%
(59.8)%
16994
28,080
(39.5)%
(39.5)%
CX-5
8,093
20,595
(60.7)%
(57.4)%
75150
76,227
(1.4)%
(1.4)%
CX-9
1,453
4,409
(67.0)%
(64.3)%
15023
16,983
(11.5)%
(11.5)%
CX-50
1,465
0
-
-
3221
0
-
-
MX-30
35
0
-
-
293
0
-
-
CARS
1,311
8,257
(84.1)%
(82.8)%
16,992
31,898
(46.7)%
(46.7)%
TRUCKS
14,001
33,930
(58.7)%
(55.3)%
110,681
124,664
(11.2)%
(11.2)%
TOTAL
15,312
42,187
(63.7)%
(60.7)%
127,673
156,562
(18.5)%
(18.5)%
*Selling Days
24
26
126
126
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations