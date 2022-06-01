Real estate scholar William G. Hardin to lead FIU's College of Business

MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William G. Hardin has been named dean of Florida International University's College of Business (FIU Business). He has served as interim dean since May 2021 and is Ryder Eminent Scholar Chair and Research Fellow in the Tibor and Sheila Hollo School of Real Estate.

Hardin joined the FIU Business faculty in 2006 as director of real estate programs and the Jerome Bain Real Estate Institute. He was founding director of the Hollo School of Real Estate, created in 2012, and most recently served as associate dean, Chapman Graduate School of Business.

"Dr. Hardin is the ideal leader for this moment in the trajectory of FIU Business," said Elizabeth M. Béjar, interim provost, executive vice president, and chief operating officer. "He understands the needs of industry and has a vision for ensuring our students and graduates continue to excel, and FIU remains a national leader in business education."

U.S. News & World Report currently ranks the FIU Business undergraduate international business program No. 2 in the U.S., its international MBA program No. 5, its online undergraduate business program No. 13 among public universities and its online specialized master's programs No. 13 among public universities. Additionally, FIU Business was ranked No.1 globally for real estate research productivity by the Journal of Real Estate Literature.

Hardin is a recognized expert on real estate markets, commercial and residential properties, financial markets, and securitized real estate.

Over the course of a 20-year academic career, Hardin has authored or co-authored 70 papers on topics including commercial real estate investment, foreclosures, corporate governance, residential real estate, and REIT financial structure. He is co-editor of Journal of Real Estate Research.

"It is an extraordinary honor to be chosen as dean of FIU Business at this pivotal time for the global business community, Miami and our students," Hardin said. "We will marshal the remarkable talent and dedication of our faculty and staff and FIU Business alumni -- nearly 65,000 strong -- to address challenges and drive success."

In 2018, Hardin received the Ricardo Medal by the American Real Estate Society, its highest recognition of scholarship, which recognizes important research in real estate over at least two decades. That year, he was selected by the International Real Estate Society for its Achievement Award.

Hardin was ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the world for real estate research productivity from 2015 – 2021 by the Real Estate Academic Leadership (REAL) Author Rankings.

Before joining FIU Business, Hardin held the Robert W. Warren Chair of Real Estate at Mississippi State University, where he directed both the real estate and construction management programs. He also served on the faculty of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Hardin received his doctorate from Georgia State University. He also has a Master of Science in Real Estate from Georgia State University, and a Master of International Business Studies from the University of South Carolina.

