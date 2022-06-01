Uniform Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner®

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform (Uniform.dev), a unique provider of a composable experience hub designed to connect, orchestrate, and accelerate the adoption of composable experience architectures, today announced it has been included in the list of Cool Vendors™ in the 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors in Digital Commerce report.

Uniform Logo- The World's First Composable DXP (PRNewsfoto/Uniform) (PRNewswire)

"Uniform was founded on our core belief: the future of digital experiences is composable. We consider our inclusion in the Gartner Cool Vendor report as confirmation that brands are looking for a solution that addresses the many challenges of building and maintaining composable stacks to deliver cutting-edge digital experiences," said Lars Petersen, CEO of Uniform. "We believe that by giving developers and business teams the tools to work faster and more independently than ever, Uniform will be the foundation of the digital experiences that create incredible results for both our customers and their end users."

According to the report, "Digital commerce applications are transforming into a product-led architecture from a platform-led ecosystem, pushing the need for a composable approach that requires new solutions to be agile and replaceable."

Uniform is a composable digital experience composition application, built for today's performance and scalability demands. Uniform lets organizations instantly integrate key composable services, including their CMS, commerce engine, DAM, headless search, front-end tools and CDN into one clear system that remains entirely composable. Key commerce integrations include BigCommerce and commercetools, Shopify and ElasticPath soon to be supported out of the box.

Uniform's composable experience hub gives platform owners and architects the flexibility to deploy any service they want, and switch it if their needs change without having to worry about interoperability. It also gives business teams a no-code interface to compose pages and digital experiences using all of these services, and where built-in personalization and testing are first-class capabilities.

"As composable technologies shift from early adopters to mainstream users and the number of headless services continues to increase, there's an emerging need to connect these tools, empower the business users that depend on them, and accelerate the delivery of the digital experiences built with them," said Adam Conn, Uniform co-founder and head of enablement. "Uniform unifes each company's chosen set of best-of-need tools into a single pipeline for digital experience delivery."

Read the full report at http://uniform.dev/cool-vendors-2022

About Uniform

Uniform digital orchestration turns headless and legacy stacks into a seamless end-to-end digital delivery pipeline. Transform your approach to digital delivery by empowering developers, content creators, and marketers to easily create and deliver omnichannel experiences regardless of how your tech stack evolves over time.

Developers can add structure to the stack and ensure headless and legacy tools work together easily – without building custom integrations, moving content across systems, or replatforming. Content authors can accelerate digital design using a no-code layout-as-a-service approach to composing experiences designed for modern digital production workflows. And growth & performance marketers can improve conversion and build user engagement with blazing fast intent-based personalization and experimentation.

Several top brands use Uniform to power their digital experiences, including Cirque du Soleil, Life Extension, Sunweb and Trimble. Learn more at uniform.dev and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

GARTNER and Cool Vendors are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[i] Gartner "Cool Vendors in Digital Commerce" By Analyst(s): Aditya Vasudevan, Sandy Shen, Mike Lowndes, Jason Daigle, May 16, 2022.

Media Contact:

Beth Torrie

pr@uniform.dev

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uniform