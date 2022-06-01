US LBM ACQUIRES ARIZONA TRUSS MANUFACTURER AND SUPPLIER TRUSS FAB

National building materials distributor continues to grow presence in Arizona

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Truss Fab Companies, a manufacturer of structural roof and floor trusses, wall panels and supplier of lumber to customers in Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico.

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2005, Truss Fab serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and commercial projects. In addition to manufacturing all types of pre-assembled roof and floor wood trusses, Truss Fab also provides lumber and built-to-order wall panels for tract and custom residential housing.

Truss Fab operates two locations, a lumberyard and truss plant in Glendale, Ariz. and an additional truss plant in Apache Junction, Ariz.

"We are delighted to be joining the US LBM family, one of the top companies in the building materials industry. Our fantastic team and use of innovative technology have been key to our success, and this partnership will take us to new heights, providing more value for both customers and employees," said Truss Fab President and General Manager Dean Rana, who will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

"The Truss Fab team has strong and lasting relationships with its customers, based on honest communication, exceptional customer service, and dedication to delivering quality products," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Truss Fab complements our recent acquisition of Crown Components and existing R&K division to further expand our manufacturing capabilities in a thriving Southwest market."

Other US LBM divisions in Arizona include R&K Building Materials, Rosen Materials and the recently acquired Crown Components.

Whelan Advisory Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Truss Fab Companies.

ABOUT US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

