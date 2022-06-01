UserWay Partners with Tribute Technology to Make Funeral Home Websites Accessible for Everyone

The partnership adds UserWay accessibility technologies, including its AI-powered solution, to the Tribute Technology website management platform.

WILMINGTON, DE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), the leading digital accessibility company, is partnering with Tribute Technology to make funeral home websites more accessible for people with disabilities. The partnership adds UserWay technologies, including its AI-powered accessibility solution, to the Tribute Technology website management platform.

"Tribute Technology saw the need to provide an option for a cost-effective accessibility solution for owners of funeral homes, crematories, and cemeteries. We know many of our clients do not have the time or bandwidth to deal with these issues, and we want to make sure we support them with an easy way to address accessibility and lower their risk of a lawsuit," said Tribute Technology CEO Matt Frazer.

Creating and maintaining websites that meet international accessibility standards is important for organizations of all sizes and across all industries. Unfortunately, many organizations struggle to keep up with digital accessibility requirements, leaving them vulnerable to lawsuits.

To address this problem for funeral professionals, UserWay and Tribute Technology worked to integrate their services to create an affordable solution that is easy to set up and manage.

"Any website created through the Tribute Technology site builder can add the UserWay widget with just one click," said Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay. "Once the widget is running, all visitors can access our suite of powerful tools to customize their experiences without sacrificing their privacy."

UserWay solutions do not require website visitors to disclose if they have a disability or label them as having one through tracking techniques like cookies. UserWay also does not collect or store any user data, and maintains the strictest compliance levels within WCAG, ADA, GDPR, UNRUH, EN 301 549, COPPA, and HIPAA regulations.

UserWay offers more than 80 accessibility functions and supports more than 40 languages. A website can begin to be substantially more compliant within minutes of the UserWay widget being installed. All website visitors can access the widget through a button in the corner of the browser window, and it adds customizations that include a dyslexia-friendly font, bigger font sizes, a screen reader, and the ability to pause animations.

This partnership brings a cost-effective solution to funeral businesses everywhere. Tribute Technology delivers this innovative product through its network of Premier Partners, including leading providers such as FrontRunner Professional, MKJ Marketing, SRS Computing, Funeral Tech, CFS, and many others.

About UserWay

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites, and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology that includes human-in-the-loop interventions, website owners can quickly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

About Tribute Technology

Tribute Technology makes end-of-life celebrations memorable, meaningful, and effortless through thoughtful and innovative technology solutions. Its mission is to transform the funeral experience through industry-leading technology that provides personalization for families, as well as efficiency and profitability for funeral homes and obituary hosting services. Its comprehensive platform brings together software and technology to provide a fully-integrated experience for all users.

