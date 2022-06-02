MiamiWeb3 flagship conference to launch in November 2022, ushering the next chapter of the internet

City of Miami teams up with Atlas and CTH to launch inaugural conference

MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Miami, together with Atlas, a leading Web3 infrastructure service provider and its holding CTH Group, today jointly announced the inaugural MiamiWeb3 conference, which will be staged in Miami at the InterContinental Miami, between November 28th – 30th, 2022.

Web3 is transforming our lives at an extraordinary pace and is considered the next generation of the internet, underpinned by blockchain and distributed computing technologies. It is expected to create new economic paradigm, with digital asset markets, NFTs and Metaverses among the many applications that are already being built on Web3. From the hardware to DApps, Web3 is changing the way we work, live, socialize, play and transact in both physical and emerging virtual worlds.

The flagship conference will be the first-of-its-kind in the region, creating an important platform to discuss trends and topics emerging from the Web3 revolution, ranging from building the Layer 0 infrastructure and protocols, to unlocking new business models in Layer 4. Another core topic on the agenda will be Web3's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) impact in the coming years, with a particular focus on how the Web3 revolution can spur green energy adoption, foster improved financial, healthcare and educational outcomes for global populations, and offer better tools for governing communities and societies.

The event will convene a range of global industry leaders including government officials, renowned start-up founders, pioneering investors, and trend-setting institutions with the aim of helping shape the future of the sector. It is expected to attract over 3,000 delegates and participants from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, with the full agenda and speaker list to be released in the coming months.

Raymond Yuan, founder and Chairman of Atlas, said, "We are witnessing a once-in-a-generation leap from Web2 to Web3. Investment is rapidly growing, as is the number of developers, projects, and institutions in the ecosystem. As a company focused on underpinning the future of Web3, we believe it is important to bring the ecosystem together to discuss and shape its development in a sustainable and equitable way. There is no better place to do so than in Miami, which has fast become the hub for Web3."

Miami is host to range of conferences including Bitcoin 2022, CryptoWorldCon, Metaverse Miami and the North American Bitcoin Conference.

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, said, "I am thrilled to welcome the inaugural MiamiWeb3 and Miami is honored to host this flagship conference. Web3 is already transforming our everyday lives and the future of the global economy. Miami is now at the cutting edge of this revolution, and this annual Web3 conference—strategically synchronized with the Art Basel Miami festival--will keep Miami at the strategic forefront of Web3 technology in the years ahead."

The MiamiWeb3 conference will follow Atlas' "Building Web 3.0" preview conference in Austin on the June 7th ahead of Consensus.

More details of the conference can be found at miamiweb3.com.

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global Web3 infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including application-specific computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to be a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive the Web3 evolution.

Atlas operates in North America, Asia and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies in the world.

As a firm believer of sustainable growth, Atlas aims to adopt 100% clean energy to power our computing operations by 2024.

