Omnicom Names Matt McNally CEO of Omnicom Health Group

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) today announced the appointment of Matt McNally as CEO of Omnicom Health Group (OHG), the largest healthcare marketing and communications network in the world and part of Omnicom's DAS Group of Companies (DAS). He succeeds Ed Wise, who held the chief executive role since OHG's formation in 2016 and recently announced his retirement. McNally will report into DAS CEO Michael Larson.

"I want to thank Ed for all his contributions to OHG. His vision and leadership turned a newly formed group into one of the most highly sought-after healthcare marketing and communications offerings in our industry," said Larson. "We wish him all the best. We are now pleased to welcome Matt to the role. Matt brings an incredible foundation of experience in driving media and creative integration by leveraging healthcare data in innovative ways to produce better outcomes for clients' businesses. We are confident he will guide the group to continued growth in the future."

"Leading OHG was a great culmination of my 40 years in the industry," said Wise. "At Omnicom, I have worked with some the most talented individuals who have driven true innovation within the healthcare sector. I am happy to now welcome Matt to the role. He has been recognized as a leader and visionary in the healthcare space, making him an excellent choice to help take OHG to the next level."

McNally joins Omnicom with over twenty-five years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry with a diverse background on both the ad agency side of the health business, as well as the client side. Previously, McNally served as Global President of Dentsu Health.

Prior to Dentsu, he served as CEO of Outcome Health, a large healthcare and technology company. While at Outcome Health, McNally helped create new products and service offerings for healthcare providers, patients and large hospital systems delivered at the point of care and through virtual care. McNally also proved his ability to drive profitability and implement new client offerings in his earlier roles as Group President and Chief Media Officer of Publicis Health, President of Publicis Health Media, and Executive Vice President of Digitas Health.

"It is an honor to step into the shoes of a leader as respected as Ed. And it is a privilege to lead a group as renowned as OHG," said McNally. "I am eager to innovate in the white space and help this already successful group go to the next level by reimagining and expanding its portfolio. As a leader, I am excited to work with and learn from those who have grown OHG to the largest healthcare and marketing group in the world, and I look forward to embracing and capitalizing on its scale."

McNally has been named Agency Marketer of the Year by MM&M, one of the 100 most influential people in the life sciences industry by PharmaVoice, one of the 50 Top Health Influencers by PRWeek, and one of the biggest innovators in healthcare marketing today by DTC National. He also was The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Man of the Year. McNally has been on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as on the Board of Directors of the Ad Council.

About DAS Group of Companies



DAS Group of Companies, a division of the Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), is a global group of marketing services companies comprised of the Health Group, the Precision Marketing Group, the Commerce Group, and the Advertising Collective. DAS delivers customized solutions to address clients' business challenges through best-in-class experts in: Healthcare and Life-Science advertising and marketing; Digital Transformation; CRM and Customer Experience at Scale; Connected Commerce through conversion and transaction; and award-winning Creative. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS services international, regional, national and local clients through offices in countries worldwide.

About Omnicom Health Group

Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com) is a global collective of communications companies with more than 4,600 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. It provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries through a combination of specialized agencies, customized client solutions, and collaborations with other Omnicom network agencies. Organized around four customer groups—healthcare professionals, patients, payers, and medical, evidence, and regulatory stakeholders—Omnicom Health Group serves more than 150 clients in over 55 offices worldwide. Omnicom Health Group believes it brings the best talent to the work it does by amplifying underrepresented voices, actively providing platforms for connection and development, and pursuing diverse representation in its talent pipeline.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

