Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions Awarded HDI's IT Support Center Certification

Award Validates the Company's Best-in-Class IT Support

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating technical support and service management across the enterprise, has announced that Unisys Corporation's (NYSE: UIS) Digital Workplace Global Service Desk has successfully met all the requirements for certification through HDI's IT Support Center Certification Program.

"Our Support Center Certification is a stamp of approval for organizations to show that their support division operates efficiently," said Tara Gibb, senior director, HDI. "The Unisys audit demonstrated how the company provides world-class service desk services to its clients, and that the Unisys customer-experience measures are significantly more advanced compared to most organizations."

"The HDI results validate the maturity of our advanced Service Desk capability," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Unisys. "Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of support to help our clients reach their business goals. We are very pleased to see our efforts recognized by HDI and valued by our clients."

The Unisys DWS team of experts empowers the hybrid workplace and workforce by designing smarter, innovative workspaces that create seamless, digital experiences. HDI has recognized the Unisys DWS team several times for its dedication and expertise. HDI recently recognized two Unisys associates at the HDI Service and Support Awards: Judit Gaál as the Best Service and Support Manager, and Daniel Neu as the Best Service and Support Analyst. In January, Unisys Vice President of End User Experience Patrycja Sobera and Director of Global Strategy Weston Morris— host of the Unisys Digital Workplace Deep Dive podcast — were named to HDI's list of Top 25 Thought Leaders of 2022.

About HDI

For more than 30 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market-leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. More than 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research with 225,000 delegates attending our events, more than 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation