Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Jefferies Healthcare Conference will take place June 8-10, 2022, in New York.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease (PRNewsfoto/Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 90 days following the conference through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

Mcarrasco@akebia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics