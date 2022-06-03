BRP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

VALCOURT, QC, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format. The meeting was broadcasted via live webcast. The webcast will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.

During the meeting, the Company acknowledged the departure from the Board of Directors of Mr. Michael Hanley and thanked him for his many years of contribution to the success of the Company. Mr. Hanley sat on the Board of Directors of BRP for the last ten years, nine years as Chairman of its Audit Committee and three years as Lead Independent Director.

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 27, 2022 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee

Votes

For

%

Votes

Withheld

% Pierre Beaudoin

277,711,128

96.71%

9,446,848

3.29% Joshua Bekenstein

271,160,966

94.43%

15,997,010

5.57% José Boisjoli

284,298,784

99.00%

2,859,192

1.00% Charles Bombardier

285,648,186

99.47%

1,509,790

0.53% Ernesto M. Hernández

286,976,378

99.94%

181,598

0.06% Katherine Kountze

286,976,873

99.94%

181,103

0.06% Louis Laporte

285,649,838

99.47%

1,508,137

0.53% Estelle Métayer

286,976,679

99.94%

181,296

0.06% Nicholas Nomicos

286,864,558

99.90%

293,418

0.10% Edward Philip

269,963,063

94.01%

17,194,913

5.99% Barbara Samardzich

285,416,011

99.39%

1,741,964

0.61%

Changes to the Board Committees

Mrs. Barbara Samardzich was appointed as Lead Director of BRP to replace Mr. Hanley, and Mrs. Samardzich ceased to be a member of the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee. Mrs. Estelle Métayer joined the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, while Nicholas Nomicos became Chairman of the Audit Committee and Mr. Ernesto M. Hernández joined the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors Audit

Committee Human

Resources &

Compensation

Committee Investment

and Risk

Committee Nominating,

Governance

and Social

Responsibility

Committee Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier



Member

Katherine Kountze Member





Ernesto M. Hernández Member

Member

Louis Laporte



Member

Estelle Métayer Member



Member Nicholas Nomicos Chair





Edward Philip

Chair

Chair Barbara Samardzich (Lead independent director)

Member Chair



To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent BRP's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, BRP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

