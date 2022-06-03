LAUNCH OF THE THIRD ANNUAL COGNAC CONNECTION COINCIDES WITH #NATIONALCOGNACDAY

Celebrating the continued support of creative cocktail creation through the spirit of competition

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac (BNIC) — the entity promoting, protecting and developing the Cognac Geographic Indication and its culture — is pleased to announce the 3rd annual Cognac Connection launches tomorrow June 4, 2022 on #NationalCognacDay in the United States. The third iteration of this virtual program has the core objective of educating and inspiring cocktail professionals on the Cognac region and spirit, as well as providing support to bartenders during what continues to be a challenging time for the industry. Industry veterans, Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix of Speed Rack, along with media outlet, VinePair, are once again partners for this initiative.

Claire Caillaud, Director of Communications, BNIC, shared, "We are committed to supporting the passionate and dedicated bartending community in the US, our #1 market. We look forward to the third year of the Cognac Connection Challenge being bigger and even better than the last."

Virtual events include an educational webinar for trade in July and weekly Instagram live chats with Speed Rack for the duration of the competition. The pillar of the campaign, the "Cognac Connection Challenge," is a cocktail competition open to all professional bartenders/mixologists. Entrants are required to submit an original cognac-based cocktail recipe, which will be judged both on creativity and taste, along with other criteria.

This year, the competition will run from June 4 through August 5, 2022. The judging panel includes certified Cognac Educator Kellie Thorn, Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix of Speed Rack and a VinePair representative. Ten winning bartenders will each receive an educational award of $1,000, and their cocktails will be showcased across social media channels. Recipes will be compiled into a digital recipe book available for download this fall on CognacConnection.com. In addition to the $1,000 award, the top three bartenders will also travel to Cognac, France to continue their Cognac education first-hand.

"It's fantastic to be partnering with the BNIC again for a third year of the Cognac Connection," shared Ivy Mix, Co-Founder of Speed Rack. "The organization does an incredible job of inspiring and lifting the industry through its annual cocktail competition and it's been a joy seeing our members participate each year," added Co-Founder Lynnette Marrero.

Visit CognacConnection.com for complete campaign details and competition rules.

ABOUT THE BNIC

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision-making body for the 4,260 winegrowers, 120 distillers and 280 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

