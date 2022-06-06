ASHFORD TRUST TO PRESENT AT NAREIT'S REITWEEK 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that Rob Hays, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present to the investment community at Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio broadcast of Ashford Trust's presentation will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com or here. The online replay will follow shortly after the presentation ends and will be available for 90 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

