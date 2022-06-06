Omada Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

IGA Company Wins Editor's Choice Identity and Access Management

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the company has won the award for Editor's Choice Identity and Access Management from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

As companies focus on digital transformations, moving to the cloud, and enabling their entire workforces, replacing legacy identity and access management solutions becomes a necessity. With most users now outside the reach of traditional security tools, companies are more exposed to threats, creating a massive opportunity for cyber criminals.

Omada has led the charge, delivering a unique SaaS-delivered IGA solution to meet the demands of modern businesses worldwide which can be implemented in just twelve weeks; a stark contrast to the typical IGA deployment. The cloud architected solution gives companies the ability to govern all identities across a variety of cloud and on-premises resources, as they work from anywhere. Omada Identity Cloud delivers essential identity governance functionality, including identity lifecycle management, access governance, identity analytics and more to increase security, enhance efficiencies and meet compliance.

Yan Ross, editor, Cyber Defense Magazine, said: "We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Omada is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "This esteemed recognition provides validation for our company's efforts to enable organizations through end-to-end identity and access management for more secure, compliant and efficient administration. We're thrilled to receive this prestigious and coveted cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Omada is committed to our continued innovation as we help protect our customers."

About Omada



Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to www.omadaidentity.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine



Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

