Valencia Technologies Announces First Commercial Implantation of eCoin® Leadless Tibial Neurostimulator for the Treatment of Urge Urinary Incontinence

VALENCIA, Calif. , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valencia Technologies Corporation, a privately held company, today announced that it has completed the world's first commercial implantation of eCoin® in Sarasota, FL. The surgery was performed by Dr. Kristie Greene, a leader in the female pelvic medicine space. eCoin® received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2022, making it the first and only FDA approved implantable tibial neurostimulator indicated for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence (UUI).

"The first successful commercial implantation of eCoin marks the culmination of years of hard work by our team, representing a significant milestone for Valencia and the field of UUI treatment," said Stacy Chambliss, Chief Executive Officer. She added, "We believe more patients will be served with greater satisfaction using our eCoin solution compared to the existing treatment options for UUI."

Chief Commercial Officer, Jerry Schloffman, added, "As pioneers in implantable tibial neuromodulation, we embrace the responsibility that comes with being first. Working with innovators like Dr. Greene, we are committed to a patient-centric experience focused on quality and outcomes."

"When I learned about eCoin, I was excited to have an additional option particularly for those who were happy with percutaneous tibial nerve modulation, and for individuals who wanted to avoid general anesthesia with sacral neuromodulation surgery or patients not desiring intradetrusor Botox. Immediately, it seemed a natural fit for my practice," stated Dr Kristie Greene, a urogynecologist in Sarasota, Florida who performed the first post-FDA approval eCoin® implant procedures. "My patients were equally excited when they learned about eCoin. Furthermore, it became a more attractive option once they learned that it was done with local anesthesia only."

About eCoin®

eCoin® is a coin-sized neurostimulator implanted subcutaneously in the lower leg during a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure utilizing local anesthetic. eCoin® is the first implantable tibial nerve stimulator approved by the FDA. The eCoin® device contains a primary battery and once programmed, automatically delivers intermittent stimulation to the tibial nerve to reduce UUI symptoms.

Physicians interested in offering eCoin® therapy to their patients may register for eCoin® Physician Certification online using the eCoin® physician website at professionals.eCoin.us Patients are encouraged to visit Valencia's patient website at www.eCoin.us for more information about this novel therapy for UUI.

About Valencia Technologies Corporation

Valencia Technologies Corporation ("Valencia") is a private medical technology company located in Valencia, California. The company designed and manufactured its eCoin® device for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence (UUI). Learn more about Valencia at www.valenciatechnologies.com or the eCoin® device at www.eCoin.us.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "planned," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Valencia undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

