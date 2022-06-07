Amphenol Partners with Eaxtron USA to take Leadership through Innovation

Safety, ease-of-use and durability bring the companies together

ENDICOTT, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has partnered with Eaxtron USA, a battery connector manufacturer located in Woodland Hills, CA, to sell its Effortless & Arcless UL 1977 DIN connectors, crimpers and cable assemblies that will still be available under the Eaxtron name. These connectors are designed to offer lower cost of ownership and meet the needs of companies in the Material Handling (forklifts), GSE (ground support equipment - aviation support), MRO (maintenance, repair, operations), specialty vehicles (golf carts, EATV, etc) and warehouse operations and purchasing industries. They are safe, easy to use and durable.

Making effortless connections

The UL1977 connectors offer coupling with 80% less effort than the current industry standard and feature a unique contact technology that allows for more contact points and a higher rate of conductivity. A lower force is required to mate and unmate the leads to these connectors, resulting in less damage and lower injury rates.

Durability is key

The connector's contacts are made from pure copper and plated with 6µm of silver, ensuring minimal wear and tear on the contact. The patented Vortex clip guarantees a safe and easier connection, significantly reducing friction and further improving the contact's lifespan.

Made from polyamide to ensure robust performance in even the most rugged environments, these connectors have flexible and durable handles.

Safe to use

The connector is designed with a patented locking mechanism as well as female contacts and a durable housing that stops potential arcs. Its color-coded system design helps to prevent non-compatible connection by classifying different voltages and applications by color.

Eaxtron USA connectors are UL approved and available in sizes rated to 160A, 320A and 430A. These durable connectors have a lifespan that exceeds 12,000 cycles, which is twice the industry average. Adapters are available to make the connectors interoperable with other industry standard connectors.

