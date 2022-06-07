The Good Feet Store Opens 200th Location

Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally Fitted Arch Supports Announces Milestone Opening in Nashua, N.H., Alongside Plans for Additional Brick and Mortar Locations in New Geographies Across the Nation

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Feet Store, market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle, today announced the opening of its 200th location in partnership with one of its veteran franchisees, Bridget Kelley. Located at 219 Daniel Webster Hwy Suite C1 in Nashua, N.H., the new store marks a celebratory milestone as the health and wellness brand and franchise gears up to largely increase its national retail footprint over the next five years.

"Coming out of the pandemic, The Good Feet Store is on track to deliver one of our biggest years ever in terms of growth, sales and expansion, and our business is well-positioned for the future," said Richard Moore, CEO of The Good Feet Store. "We have an extremely healthy business model that attracts both franchisees and investors alike. That paired with our growing industry, an increasing health mindfulness among a widening population that can benefit from arch supports, and the effectiveness of our products, all contribute to our continued expansion success—even amidst less certain retail times."

The brick-and-mortar retailer has seen very positive growth over the past few years and agreements are in place with franchisees to expand The Good Feet Store into most major U.S. markets, including New York City, Philadelphia, Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago by 2023.

"As a category creator and leader, we have an opportunity to change the lives of people all over the world," added Moore. "Supporting our franchisees, like the successful Bridget Kelley who's largely helped shape Good Feet in New England, is key as they play a crucial role in helping us activate this vision. They don't just believe in our business model, they have a passion for helping others live happier, healthier lives. Our like-minded partners are committed to improving the quality of people's lives, two feet at a time."

Kelley is a long-standing franchisee with more than two decades of industry experience. She currently oversees Good Feet Store locations across the Boston, MA, Rochester, NY, Albany, NY, Indianapolis, IN, Buffalo, NY, and Fort Myers, FL markets. By the end of this year, Kelley will have seven locations throughout her regions, having created 30 jobs. By the end of the upcoming expansion, Kelley expects to bring another 20 jobs to her regions.

Kelley adds, "My introduction to The Good Feet Store was experiencing firsthand its life-changing impact on my sister—who after years of growing up and living with chronic foot pain caused by her scoliosis was suddenly pain-free, thanks to her personally fitted arch supports. Witnessing my sister's turnaround and improved quality of life inspired my own exploration into The Good Feet Store's business and franchise model, as I wanted to help others like her. From my first location in Buffalo, NY in 2001, to opening our newest doors in Nashua, N.H. , with more locations to come, this tenured partnership not only keeps fueling my business growth, it supports my honored role in bringing a health and wellness solution that I believe in to the diverse population and charming residents of New England."

Anyone looking to invest in their health is invited for a free consultation with a Good Feet Arch Support Specialist. To primarily measure a person's arches instead of their shoe size, the complimentary in-store fitting also includes a no-obligation test walk around the store to see what feels and fits best. For more information on The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, please visit www.goodfeet.com.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 300 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit www.goodfeet.com .

