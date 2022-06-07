OpsMx ISD 2.0 Applies Intelligent Automation to Continuous Delivery to Enable Better, Faster Software Deliveries

Intelligent automation shortens software release cycles, identifies potential deployment failures before they get to production, and secures software deliveries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – OpsMx, provider of an Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform, today announced the general availability of OpsMx ISD 2.0, its AI-powered solution for improving the velocity, accuracy, and security of software deliveries. OpsMx ISD is an open, intelligent, automated CD solution that provides deep end-to-end insights and control over the software delivery process through a single user interface. Organizations implementing the solution can use the Continuous Delivery engine they prefer – it includes native integrations with Spinnaker and Argo – and their preferred CI/CD toolchain. OpsMx ISD is available as Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service (CDaaS) or as a managed on-premises solution.

"Companies undergoing digital transformations often struggle to deal with the complexity of microservices, cloud-native computing paradigms, much shorter software release cycles, and a dramatic increase in the number of software releases," said OpsMx CEO Gopal Dommety. "OpsMx ISD helps enterprises overcome their software delivery velocity, accuracy and security challenges through the combination of an open CD layer, AI-powered intelligent automation, an open DevOps integration layer, and a decentralized control framework, which accelerates the velocity and security of software releases while identifying potential deployment failures before they get to production."

The migration from infrequent monolithic application deployments to frequent releases resulting from cloud-native computing, microservices and containerization requires a reimagining of the software delivery process. OpsMx ISD is an open, intelligent, automated solution for CD that enables companies to deploy to multi-cloud, VM or Kubernetes environments. It features a four-layer architecture:

Open CD – Built on the foundation of the leading Continuous Delivery platforms, Argo and Spinnaker, users have the flexibility to choose the best CD platform for their use cases without being locked in as technologies evolve.

Intelligent Automation – Powered by AI/ML, the system uses all available data from the deep tool integrations to identify software release risks for mitigation before they reach production. Simple, powerful automation can eliminate repetitive, low value tasks and dramatically increase employee productivity throughout the software creation process.

DevOps Integration Layer – Features an open framework with deep, native integrations with 50+ common CI/CD tools that power the AI engine and enable the Intelligent Automation Layer to control workflows from code commit to deployment.

Decentralized Control - Creates virtualized, secure "DevOps Workspaces" that enable autonomous teams to run CD pipelines without the overhead of operating separate, isolated CD systems and enables central groups – such as security, compliance, and DevOps shared services – to enforce compliance over the virtualized workspaces.

Intelligent automation in OpsMx ISD offers additional benefits including:

Turbocharging DevOps Productivity – Reducing manual tasks enables teams to focus on delivering customer value, not maintaining scripts and pushing code to production.

Best-of-Breed Tools and Processes Usage - Pluggable tools integration layer supports deep integrations with current and future CI/CD solutions.

Shift-Left Security and Compliance with Full Auditability – Central security and compliance teams can define organization-wide security and compliance policies with enforcement by intelligent automation.

Breakthrough Delivery Patterns – Combining intelligent automation with advanced delivery strategies – such as progressive delivery, blue-green deployments, or canary rollouts – can enable breakthroughs in delivery speeds and accuracy.

Faster Time-to-Value – Available as Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service (CDaaS) or as a managed on-premises solution.

About OpsMX

OpsMx helps companies achieve their Digital Transformation goals of modernizing their software delivery processes and moving their applications to the Cloud. The OpsMx ISD Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform provides deep end-to-end insights and control over the software delivery process through a single user interface. The solution dramatically increases the productivity of development, DevOps, and operations personnel by intelligently automating routine tasks to increase the velocity and accuracy of releases, enhances security and compliance for development teams and their workflows, and automates the Continuous Delivery process. The open platform features native integrations with more than 50 common CI/CD tools and CD engines – such as Spinnaker, Argo, and Jenkins – that slash time-to-value and ensure the platform can grow with changing needs. The open design with decentralized control allows development teams to continue using the tools they love, while DevOps, security and compliance teams gain the end-to-end visibility, control, and audit capabilities they require. OpsMx is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, enabling them to ship better software faster. For more information, visit opsmx.com.

