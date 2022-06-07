Veeva Announces Clinical Study Training Application

Veeva Vault Study Training unifies learning management and clinical operations for integrated and automated training and real-time inspection readiness

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault Study Training, a new application that brings together research sites, CROs, and sponsors into a single platform for end-to-end clinical study training. Organizations using Vault Study Training can ensure all trial staff are qualified within required timelines while automating the filing of training certificates into Veeva Vault eTMF for real-time inspection readiness.

"Veeva continues to collaborate closely with the industry to identify gaps in key processes across clinical development and deliver innovations that can improve operational efficiency," said Ed Leftin, director, information technology at Ora, Inc. "The ability to use existing data and content in Veeva Vault Clinical Suite to create training, from study start to conduct, can streamline study execution and improve compliance."

Vault Study Training builds on Veeva's experience working with more than 450 companies using Veeva Vault Clinical Suite applications and learnings from hundreds of Veeva Vault Training implementations. Life sciences companies can now address the long-standing industry challenge of training study staff and site personnel in an efficient and compliant way.

Veeva's complete and connected solution will allow life sciences companies to leverage current clinical master data and content to remove issues like redundant information, manual data entry, and siloed processes. Vault Study Training automates assignment distribution, protocol amendment management, and training certificate filing for increased efficiency and reduced end of study reconciliation.

"As studies evolve and reach new levels of complexity, companies need a streamlined and integrated training system that can scale with the demands of today's trials," said Shad Ayoub, senior director, Veeva Vault Study Training. "Veeva Vault Study Training will deliver a fundamentally better experience to sites, CROs, and sponsors."

Vault Study Training will be available to early adopters in fall 2022. To learn more about Vault Study Training, visit veeva.com/VaultStudyTraining.

