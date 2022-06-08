Alithya to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results on June 17

MONTREAL, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, ended March 31, 2022, on June 17, 2022.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call

Date:

June 17, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number: 

>         Toll-free dial-in number: 888 396 8049

>         Dial-in number: 416 764 8646

>         Conference ID: 43750636

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/muu7r8      

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until July 17, 2022, by opening a session at https://www.icastpro.ca/muu7r8.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills as one of the most prominent consulting firms, driving successful digital change as a trusted advisor to customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare, government, and beyond.

