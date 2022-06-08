Attorney Ben Crump Joins Slater Slater Schulman Team Representing Survivors of Sexual Abuse at "House of Horrors" MacLaren Hall

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and co-counsel Adam P. Slater of Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a full-service law firm focused on representing survivors of catastrophic and traumatic events will hold a press conference with survivors of sexual abuse at MacLaren Hall on Thursday, June 9. They will be announcing the filing of a lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles for failing to protect children in its custody from sexual predators at the emergency shelter.

MacLaren Hall operated for more than four decades in the city of El Monte before being shuttered in 2003 as part of a class action settlement spearheaded by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

WHO:

Survivors of sexual abuse at MacLaren Hall

Attorney Ben Crump

Attorney Adam P. Slater

WHEN:

June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. PT

WHERE:

Stanley Mosk Courthouse – North Entrance

111 N. Hill Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW

Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit bencrump.com.

ABOUT SLATER SLATER SCHULMAN LLP

Slater Slater Schulman LLP is a prominent full-service law firm with over 40 years of experience representing survivors of catastrophic and traumatic events. Our nationally renowned attorneys are committed to ensuring the best results for our clients through persistence and zealous representation. We have achieved successful resolutions in some of the most challenging cases in the industry, including complex historical sexual abuse cases involving massive institutions, including academic, religious, and youth organizations. Our firm also has been recognized for its efforts representing clients in pharmaceutical drug litigation, product liability litigation, environmental litigation, employment and labor law, medical malpractice, and personal injury, and has successfully represented thousands of World Trade Center survivors to receive compensation for their injuries. Learn more at sssfirm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@bencrump.com

Pro-sssfirm@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Slater Slater Schulman LLP