June 22 virtual event offers inside look at how Univar Solutions provides ingredients, innovation and human ingenuity to advance product development

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added specialty services, will host "Innovation Day" on June 22. This daylong virtual event will showcase the Company's global suite of lab and technical capabilities, industry, application and specialty ingredient formulation expertise, and the depth and breadth of human ingenuity found across its global network of Solution Centers. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with the chemists, food scientists, chefs and technical teams that work every day on their behalf to bring innovation to the forefront of product development and advancement.

Univar Solutions to Hold “Innovation Day” Highlighting Technical Solutions and Global Solution Centers (PRNewswire)

Featuring the Company's formulation labs, development kitchens and R&D centers in Chicago, Essen, Houston, Mexico City, Paris and São Paulo, Innovation Day will broadcast sessions on formulating plant-based dairy and protein food and beverages, natural and sustainable beauty products, high-performing and next-generation adhesives, and much more. Offering sessions in English, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish, the virtual event allows participants to attend the sessions most relevant to them – live or on-demand.

"Innovation Day gives our global customers and suppliers the opportunity to peek inside our network of global Solution Centers, getting a firsthand look at the innovative work done across every industry and geography we serve," said Nick Powell, president of Ingredients and Specialties and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, at Univar Solutions. "Every day, our chemists and food scientists leverage the latest technology, specialty ingredients and techniques that deliver on-trend, in-demand products. Innovation Day attendees will see how our global teams collaborate to solve technical challenges, working together to advance innovation across markets and formulate for the future."

By leveraging what each Solution Center does in one region or industry and applying it to another, Univar Solutions seeks to help customers and suppliers save time, streamline efforts and formulate next-generation products. Through a hub-and-spoke model, each Solution Center is connected to the other, offering an impressive level of collaboration, innovation and customer and supplier support. Univar Solutions is also committed to creating a cleaner, safer and more sustainable world through sustainable sourcing of ingredients when it comes to formulations.

"As a premier specialty ingredient company with deep technical expertise, Univar Solutions is far more than just a distributor – we're a trusted, valuable partner that helps connect formulators and markets to the molecules, chemistry and innovations that help their businesses succeed," said Dr. Andrew Mint, director of global solution centers at Univar Solutions. "We want Innovation Day attendees to experience the multidisciplinary technical expertise, creativity and human ingenuity that are at the heart of innovation – and hear from the scientists behind our labs that are bringing innovation to the forefront and solving the challenges of tomorrow."

Registration for Innovation Day is complimentary and now open at https://www.univarsolutions.com/innovation-day.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

