Mentice AB completes a directed new share issue of approximately SEK 60 million which was significantly oversubscribed

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB ("Mentice" or the "Company") has, in accordance with the intention announced in the Company's press release earlier today, carried out a directed new share issue of 800,000 shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 60 million (the "Directed New Share Issue"). The subscription price of the shares in the Directed New Share Issue amounts to SEK 75 per share through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure carried out by Pareto Securities AB ("Pareto Securities"). A large number of Swedish and international institutional investors, including Bure Equity AB, Fjärde AP-fonden (AP4), Handelsbanken Fonder and TIN Fonder, participated in the Directed New Share Issue which was significantly oversubscribed.

The board of directors of the Company has, in accordance with the intention announced in the Company's press release earlier today, resolved on a directed share issue of 800,000 new shares. The subscription price in the Directed New Share Issue was SEK 75 and has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure carried out by the Company's financial advisor Pareto Securities as Sole Manager and Bookrunner. It is therefore the board of directors' assessment that the terms for the Directed New Share Issue and the subscription price are in accordance with current market conditions. The subscription price per share in the Directed New Share Issue constitutes a discount of approximately 5.3 percent compared to the closing price on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on June 9, 2022. Through the Directed New Share Issue Mentice will receive approximately SEK 60 million before deduction of transaction costs.

A large number of Swedish and international institutional investors, including Bure Equity AB, Fjärde AP-fonden (AP4), Handelsbanken Fonder and TIN Fonder, participated in the Directed New Share Issue which was significantly oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the Directed New Share Issue will be dedicated towards the financing of the acquisition of all assets related to the software solution Ankyras from the Spanish company Galgo Medical S.L. (the "Acquisition"), activities to further develop the strategic partnerships with Siemens Healthineers and Philips, and potentially additional resellers within the Diagnostic Imaging and Angiography area, transaction-related costs as well as general corporate purposes to support growth opportunities. The purchase price for the Acquisition amounts to approx. EUR 1.80m (approx. SEK 18.78m[1]) with a potential earn-out of approx. EUR 0.975m (approx. SEK 10.17m1), and with a total purchase price of EUR 2.775m (approx. SEK 28.95m1) to be paid in cash.

The Directed New Share Issue was carried out as a directed share issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights since the board of directors has assessed that the need for additional capital is limited to such an extent that the costs for a preferential rights issue would have been high in proportion to the capital raised. Furthermore, the delay from conducting a preferential rights issue could lead to loss of potential acquisition and investment opportunities for the Company. The board of directors has in the choice of type of share issue considered it positive that Mentice's shareholder base, through the Directed New Share Issue, is further diversified among Swedish and international institutional, and other qualified investors.

After carefull consideration, the board of directors' overall assessment is therefore that the reasons for conducting the Directed New Share Issue outweighs the reasons for the principal rule to issue shares to shareholders with preferential rights, and that a share issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights therefore lies in the interest of the Company and all of its shareholders.

Through the Directed New Share Issue, the number of outstanding shares will increase by 800,000 shares, from 24,768,850 shares to 25,568,850 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 40,000 from SEK 1,238,442.5 to SEK 1,278,442.5. The Directed New Share Issue entails a dilution of approximately 3.1 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company based on the number of shares and votes following the Directed New Share Issue.

Lock-up undertakings

In connection with the Directed New Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, subject to customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 6 months after the announcement of the outcome of the Directed New Share Issue. Shareholding board members and shareholding senior executives have undertaken, subject to customary exceptions, not to sell any shares in Mentice for a period of 90 calendar days after the announcement of the outcome of the Directed New Share Issue. For additional information regarding the Acquisition, see the separate press release with the title "Mentice AB acquires all assets related to the software solution Ankyras from the Spanish corporation Galgo Medical S.L."

Advisers

Pareto Securities acts as Sole Manager and Bookrunner and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal counsel to the Company and Cirio Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal counsel to Pareto Securities in connection with the Directed New Share Issue.

For additional information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

M US: +1 (312) 860 5610

M Sweden: +46 70 309 22 22

E: goran.malmberg@mentice.com



Gunilla Andersson, CFO, Mentice

M: +46 70 213 71 38

E: gunilla.andersson@mentice.com

About Mentice

Mentice is a global market leader and a company that offers high-tech solutions for simulation to the medical sector with a focus on the fast-growing market for endovascular treatment methods. The company's solutions assist specialists in the healthcare sector regarding development, management and continuous improvement of competence and technical skills in order to positively influence patient safety and quality in healthcare. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and are specifically developed for specialists in the healthcare sector and for the medical technology industry. Neurovascular, cardiology and peripheral intervention are some of the specialty areas covered by the Company's solutions. Visit the Company's website for more information, www.mentice.com

The Company's shares trade on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, reachable via +46 8 52 80 03 99.

This information is such that Mentice AB is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on June 9, 2022 at 21:40 CET.

[1] EUR/SEK = 10.4330

This disclosure contains information that Mentice AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 09-06-2022 21:47 CET.

