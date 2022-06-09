Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Published: Jun. 9, 2022

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday. All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board. Beth Wilson is a newly elected director and LaVerne Council (appointed to the Board in January 2022) stood for election by shareholders for the first time at the meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

Thomson Reuters thanks Vance Opperman and Wulf von Schimmelmann, who decided not to stand for re-election at the meeting. Mike Daniels was appointed by the Board as the new Lead Independent Director in connection with Vance's retirement as a director.

The voting results were as follows:

 

Nominee

 

Votes For

 

% Votes For

 

Votes Withheld

 

% Votes Withheld

David Thomson

436,936,889

98.84%

5,138,172

1.16%

Steve Hasker

439,846,116

99.50%

2,228,945

0.50%

Kirk E. Arnold

439,804,191

99.49%

2,270,870

0.51%

David W. Binet

421,324,113

95.31%

20,750,947

4.69%

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

409,740,832

92.69%

32,334,228

7.31%

LaVerne Council

441,101,812

99.78%

973,249

0.22%

Michael E. Daniels

431,592,381

97.63%

10,482,680

2.37%

Kirk Koenigsbauer

440,473,613

99.64%

1,601,447

0.36%

Deanna Oppenheimer

439,660,332

99.45%

2,414,729

0.55%

Simon Paris

440,309,602

99.60%

1,765,459

0.40%

Kim M. Rivera

440,529,311

99.65%

1,545,750

0.35%

Barry Salzberg

439,229,826

99.36%

2,845,235

0.64%

Peter J. Thomson

421,703,183

95.39%

20,371,878

4.61%

Beth Wilson

441,108,049

99.78%

967,012

0.22%

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor and approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

