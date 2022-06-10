Bank of America Announces 2022 Art Conservation Project Grant Selections

Grants will provide funding for 19 cultural restoration projects across the globe

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced today the recipients of the 2022 Bank of America Art Conservation Project. The recipients include 19 major art restoration projects that represent a diverse range of artistic styles, media and cultural traditions across the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Ghana, Ireland, Nigeria, Spain, France and Mexico.

National Museum of Ghana brass artworks (PRNewswire)

Since 2010, Bank of America's Art Conservation Project has supported the conservation of more than 6,000 individual pieces including paintings, sculptures, and archaeological and architectural pieces of critical importance to cultural heritage and the history of art. More than 200 projects across 39 countries have been managed by nonprofit cultural institutions that receive grant funding to conserve historically or culturally significant works of art that are in danger of deterioration.

This year's grant recipients include:

Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, N.Y. – Conservation of a gilded Book of the Dead , a 21-foot papyrus manuscript that is of utmost historical significance

Kyoto National Museum, Kyoto, Japan – Conservation of 15 th century dōmaru armor, a suit that exemplifies the type of armor worn by elite warriors of the 1400s

Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid – The Virgin of Humility ( c. 1433 – 1435) - Fra Angelico (Italian, 1395-1455), one of the most iconic works in the museum's collection

Notre-Dame de Paris – Restoration of the statuary and the marquetry of the floor after the fire of April 15, 2019 before the reopening of the cathedral in 2024

The British Museum, London – Conservation of Michelangelo's The Epifania, 1550-1553, a cartoon executed in black chalk on 26 joined sheets of paper

"Through the Art Conservation Project, we have an opportunity to shine a light on the perpetual need for conservation and preservation," said Brian Siegel, global arts and heritage executive at Bank of America. "Our support helps ensure that future generations can celebrate and enjoy these historic works of art for years to come."

The full list of museums receiving grants through the 2022 Bank of America Art Conservation Project includes:

Bakehouse Art Complex, Miami

Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyoto National Museum, Kyoto, Japan

Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis

Munch Museum, Oslo, Norway

Museo Tamayo, Mexico City

Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid

Museum of the American Revolution, Philadelphia

National Gallery of Victoria , Melbourne, Australia

National Museum of Ghana , Accra, Ghana

Nigerian National Museum, Lagos, Nigeria

Notre-Dame de Paris , Paris

Oakland Museum of California , Oakland, Calif.

Orange County Museum of Art, Santa Ana, Calif.

The British Museum, London

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Trinity College Library, Dublin

University of California, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, Berkeley, Calif.

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Salt Lake City

Learn about this year's projects in the 2022 Art Conservation Project brochure.

The Bank of America Art Conservation Project is a key demonstration of Bank of America's arts support worldwide. Through the Art Conservation Project, as well as programs like Museums on Us®, loaning exhibitions through the Art in Our Communities program, the Masterpiece Moment video series and sponsorships and grants, Bank of America supports a wide range of both local and world-class organizations. The company's programs are designed to have a positive impact on economies and societies throughout the world and help create greater cultural understanding. Through steadfast and strategic support, Bank of America has become one of the world's leading corporate supporters of the arts.

Bank of America

At Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Vanessa Cook, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.683.2247

vanessa.a.cook@bofa.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation