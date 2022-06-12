Riceland Urgent Care has its Ribbon-Cutting grand opening for its state-of-the-art facility at Stafford, TX

STAFFORD, Texas, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riceland Urgent Care celebrated the grand opening of its Urgent Care with a ribbon-cutting and open house event at 3623 Main Street #109, Stafford, TX 77477 yesterday. The event was attended by Congressman Al Green, Mayor of Stafford Cecil Willis Jr., District Attorney Brian Middleton, County Judge KP George, State Representative Ron Reynolds and the city council members.

Riceland Urgent care aims to serve the community with a focus on the Urgent Care and Primary Care model to make healthcare affordable and convenient without having to schedule an appointment. Riceland Urgent care is open seven days a week, offering a variety of unique features, including an in-house laboratory, x-ray, and other services offered like allergy testing, primary care, immunizations, wound care, flu diagnoses, school, and sports physicals, and women wellness exams to name a few.

Riceland Urgent care's team is built from the leading experts in the industry and has designed its facilities to incorporate every detail of what a patient looks for. Riceland's Urgent cares dedication is to the patient and giving the best medical attention in a much-needed community.

Patients can receive quality medical care Monday-Friday from 9 am to 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. Most major insurance plans, along with Medicare &Medicaid, are accepted, and patients will find Riceland Urgent Care a cost-effective alternative to the emergency room. Appointments are never required. Walk-in patients are always welcomed and will be treated as soon as possible, and no patient will be turned down for any reason.

Riceland Urgent care at the Stafford location is the first Urgent care location in Houston to be opened by Riceland Healthcare. Riceland Healthcare has been serving the Southeast Texas community and surrounding areas since 2014 through the critical access hospital, surgery centers, imaging centers, hospice, home health, primary care clinics, and their behavioral health program and is now expanding its footprints in the greater Houston area.

