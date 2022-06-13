BIOLASE ANNOUNCES ADVANCING DENTISTRY PODCAST

The podcast series includes engaging interviews with leading industry experts, specialists, general dentists and hygienists that share the benefits of laser technology in dentistry

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc . (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that due to growing demand for its market leading laser technology, BIOLASE is producing a podcast series aimed at discussing cutting-edge protocols, technologies, and approaches to improving and advancing dental care. The episodes are available on Spotify and Apple Podcast platforms and will focus on implementation and adoption of advanced laser technology in dental practices.

Each episode will be hosted by the engaging and knowledgeable Dr. Stephen John, Periodontist, with over 16 years of Waterlase experience and expertise. Listeners can expect up to an hour of free education in a variety of topics via conversational interviews with top dental educators and laser experts. Guests will share how they successfully treat patients, how they improve the patient experience, and how they grew their practices with the incorporation of Waterlase and Epic laser technology. Listeners will gain insight to new technologies, trending topics and procedures in modern dentistry in a fun, conversational, and approachable format.

"With the creation of the Advancing Dentistry Podcast, BIOLASE is once again leading the path to improve the standard of care in dentistry and is positioned to advance our commitment to dental education," commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Offering education in the podcast format will further our global reach and educate customers on the industry-leading standard of Waterlase and Epic laser dentistry."

To date, 7 episodes are available beginning with a 3-part Peri-implantitis Management series with BIOLASE Chief Dental Officer Dr. Sam Low. This is followed by a 2-part discussion with Dr. Howard Golan focused on restorative and soft tissue surgeries for the General Dentist with Waterlase. The most recent episodes are a 3-part exploration of the game-changing implementation of Epic diode lasers for the hygiene practice with Lynn Atkinson, an industry leading hygienist. Future episodes will focus on the benefits of Waterlase in the Pediatric practice with Dr. Ben Curtis and a panel discussion with graduates of the Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program that will share their experiences learning and implementing a Waterlase laser into their practice for a 45-day trial period.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2NMPCmBVmq97XTPGTRTc61?si=453e5a658b0b4cf9

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/biolase-advancing-dentistry-podcast/id1602454926

Biolase Podcast Page: https://www.biolase.com/podcasts

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

