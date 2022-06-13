Black Rock Coffee Bar's Eyes Continue to be on Texas with the Opening of a New Store in Pearland

The Pearland location is Black Rock's fifth store opening in Texas in six months

PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Portland, Oregon, has announced it is opening a new store in Pearland, Texas, a suburb at the southern end of Greater Houston Metro. With its grand opening on Friday, June 17th, this location marks the sixth store to open in the Houston area and the 13th in the Lone Star State.

Black Rock Coffee Bar's Iced Caramel Truffle

Located at 11930 Broadway Street, Suite 110 in the Shadow Creek Ranch community, the boutique coffee bar will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on June 17th at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

"We love serving the communities in Texas and are thrilled to now serve the folks in Pearland," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "At Black Rock, we are rooted by coffee, connection and community. That means our baristas hope to make a positive impact on every person that visits our stores, while serving our award-winning coffee and popular flavored energy drinks."

The boutique coffee chain that was founded in Oregon is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks - all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience with exceptional customer service.

With more than 100 stores across seven states, the approximately 2,000 square-foot Pearland location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar's refreshing Summer drinks.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Logo

