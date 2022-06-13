Three Carnegie Mellon Alumni Win Six 2022 Tony Awards®

CMU alumni have earned 58 Tonys to date—onstage, behind-the-scenes and more

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the hallowed stage of Radio City Music Hall, the Tony Awards just delivered one of the most robust productions of its 75-year history. The four-hour celebration of Broadway's finest kicked off with an exclusive Paramount+ stream and transitioned to a national/international telecast on CBS.

Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a distinctive, world-class research university that blends cutting-edge programs across many disciplines including business, computer science, the arts and sciences, engineering and public policy. (PRNewsFoto/CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY) (PRNewswire)

The 75th Annual Tony Awards honored performances and productions from 2021-2022 and marked a return to the pre-pandemic tradition of recognizing the best of Broadway each June.

Following the star-studded, performance-packed ceremony, Carnegie Mellon University and its School of Drama had several reasons to celebrate:

2022 CMU Alumni Tony Award Winners

Jamie deRoy, 1967 School of Drama alumna, Producer

Best Play for "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Revival of a Musical for "Company"

Kevin Emrick, 2007 School of Drama alumnus, Producer

Best Play for "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Musical for "A Strange Loop"

Best Revival of a Musical for "Company"

Billy Porter, 1991 School of Drama alumnus, Producer

Best Musical for "A Strange Loop"

Also during the ceremony, Carnegie Mellon and the Tony Awards presented the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award to Roshunda Jones-Koumba, a drama teacher from G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston, Texas. Jones-Koumba was honored for her exemplary drama curriculum, her steadfast commitment to improving the lives of her students and the monumental impact she's had on her community.

A panel of theatre experts from The American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and Carnegie Mellon University selected Jones-Koumba from a nationwide call for entries. The annual Excellence in Theatre Education Award was co-created by the Tonys and CMU and has been presented since 2015.

CMU alumna, trustee, and Tony Award-winner Tamara Tunie (actor, director, producer) served on this year's Excellence in Theatre Education Award judges' panel. Tunie, along with CMU president Farnam Jahanian, presented Jones-Koumba with her award during the Tony Awards ceremony. Another CMU alumnus, Telly Leung (actor, singer, songwriter), announced Jones-Koumba's selection during the live CBS telecast.

"Congratulations to CMU's Tony Award winners and to all the nominees," said Farnam Jahanian, president of Carnegie Mellon University. "More than ever this season, performing arts and theatre education has demonstrated its power to bring people together, and to inspire and uplift us even during challenging times. We applaud the artists—and the teachers—who are leading the way."

CMU has a long tradition of producing top talent onstage and behind-the-scenes. CMU's School of Drama is the oldest degree-granting drama school in the country and consistently ranks as one of the world's best drama schools.

Carnegie Mellon is the exclusive higher education partner of the Tony Awards. For more information about CMU and the Tony Awards, visit cmu.edu.

About Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon is a private, internationally ranked research university with programs in areas ranging from science, technology and business to public policy, the humanities and the arts. More than 13,000 students in the university's seven schools and colleges benefit from a small student-to-faculty ratio and an education characterized by its focus on creating and implementing solutions for real problems, interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carnegie Mellon University