BCT Wealth Advisors Promotes Amber Owens to Wealth Administrator

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) -- BCT Wealth Advisors, a division of Bank of Charles Town, recently announced the promotion of Amber C. Owens, MBA, to the position of Wealth Administrator. Her responsibilities include managing client portfolio processes and transactions. Ms. Owens will report to Leslie Crabill, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments.

Amber Owens, Wealth Administrator with BCT Wealth Advisors (PRNewswire)

Ms. Owens has progressed throughout her career at BCT. Starting in 2019, she served as a Teller and was promoted to Universal Banker. Most recently, Ms. Owens was an Administrative Assistant in BCT Wealth Advisors.

"Amber has been a key player in the success of BCT Wealth Advisors," stated Leslie Crabill, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments. "She has consistently provided clients personal service resulting in positive experiences during volatile market cycles. We are pleased to promote her to this important position."

Ms. Owens earned a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management and a minor in Economics, both from Shepherd University. While there, she was an active member of Delta Sigma Pi, a co-educational professional business fraternity.

Community is important to Ms. Owens. She serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force at BCT, an employee-driven team focused on providing full participation for all employees, both within the workplace and in the communities served by the organization.

Ms. Owens makes her home in Berkeley County, West Virginia with her husband Christopher and two young sons. She is a member of Baker Heights Baptist Church where she volunteers regularly. She enjoys cultivating her relationships with family and friends.

About the Company

For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. BCT-Bank of Charles Town and BCT Wealth Advisors are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using BCT Wealth Advisors, and may also be employees of BCT-Bank of Charles Town. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, BCT-Bank of Charles Town or BCT Wealth Advisors.

Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency, Not Bank Guaranteed, Not Bank Deposits or Obligations, May Lose Value

BCT Wealth Advisors, serving clients for over 70 years. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town