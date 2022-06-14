Fyllo Agrees to Acquire NineSixteen to Create NextGen Retail Offering

Acquisition of Digital Signage Network Bolsters Fyllo's Retail Solutions; Ushers in New Era of Connective Commerce

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the leading platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions to drive new growth, today announced the signing of an agreement to purchase NineSixteen, an interactive retail display network that delivers high-impact digital experiences in physical retail locations.

NineSixteen will bolster Fyllo's widely-used retail offering, which was created to build stronger connections with today's most progressive consumers.

The combination of NineSixteen's hardware and software platform has proven to increase in-store sales for some of the top retailers in cannabis, fashion and apparel. Now, through this acquisition, both cannabis retailers and brands will have access to NineSixteen's revenue-boosting technology while at the same time providing an even more progressive brand experience to customers.

"Fyllo's platform is built for ambitious marketers to reach today's most progressive consumers who expect more from retail and brand experiences," said Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "We have a track record of creating highly effective loyalty and promotional campaigns for our customers. The addition of NineSixteen's hardware and software will allow us to take this to the next level and deliver 'connective commerce' solutions to retailers."

"NineSixteen's vision is to reimagine how the digital and physical retail sectors coincide and to define what an effective in-store digital experience should be. The Fyllo team understood our mission from the moment we launched and have been champions of the company we have created. Now as part of Fyllo, we can innovate faster and stay ahead of the changes our new consumer economy brings," said Sumant Yerramilly, CEO, NineSixteen.

Bronstein continued, "At Fyllo we are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings and build additional value for our customers. NineSixteen not only provides new retail hardware and software to our suite, but it also provides brands with the best user experience, which ultimately leads to stronger connections with their customers. We look forward to welcoming the NineSixteen team into the Fyllo Family."

NineSixteen's subscription-based software platform provides retailers with interactive digital signage that helps consumers get more from their shopping experience – from endless product discovery and purchase to loyalty signup and promotions at the point-of-sale. The company will continue to serve its portfolio of leading retailers. Additionally, its software will be integrated into Fyllo's Retail Solutions and has applications across several sectors including retail/apparel, gaming and hospitality.

This is Fyllo's second acquisition in 2022 and fourth since it was founded in 2019. In April the company announced the acquisition of Semasio , a pioneer in unified targeting for digital marketing, to enhance its data solutions.

About Fyllo:

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions provide the tools, data and integrations needed to drive new growth with speed and scale. Powered by the largest ecosystem of cannabis and CBD purchase data and an industry-leading regulatory database, Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions are used by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to stay competitive and compliant. For more information, visit www.hellofyllo.com .

About NineSixteen:

NineSixteen is on a mission to become the customer service experience platform for brands & retailers in the physical world - unlocking seamless experiences around product discovery, rewards, loyalty enrollment and purchase. This enables a world where products are brought to life and browsing is fun & interactive. Most importantly - Buying is frictionless. By applying the contextual data derived from these interactions across hundreds of locations and brands we will be able to leverage physical interaction data like never before. Our vision is to enable this seamless experience platform that connects the offline world to the online world. Today - we are focused on interactive digital layers & in-person mobile experiences to bring this vision to life across hundreds of retail locations. For more information, visit www.ninesixteen.com

