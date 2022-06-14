Summer Water Rosé Awarded 91 Points in Wine Enthusiast's 2022 Buying Guide

The 2021 vintage was also specially designated as an Editor's Choice

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE American: WBEV), a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverage brands, today announced that Summer Water Rosé's 2021 vintage has been awarded 91 Points by Wine Enthusiast. The renowned magazine's 2022 Buying Guide of Spring Rosé Releases also designated the wine as an "Editor's Choice."

"It's quite impressive that this wine stays fresh and vibrant even though it's a rather large production, available nationwide," writes Matt Kettmann, Wine Enthusiast Contributing Editor. "Fresh and crisp aromas of melon, pink rose petal, citrus peel and strawberry pop on the nose, while the palate picks up a lightly rocky minerality before fresh citrus cuts into emergent stone fruit flavors on the finish."

Summer Water Rosé is the #1 best selling domestic premium rosé, produced in California's Central Coast with an SRP of $19.99. Summer Water is Winc's largest and most recognized brand, and stands apart from the majority of floral and feminine brands in the category with its bold look and iconic name. In addition to being a top rated wine by Winc's customers, this is the second such award for this fast growing rosé. In 2020, Wine Enthusiast awarded Summer Water 92 points and included it in the Top 100 Best Wines of the year.

"Our evolution from an ecommerce startup to producing world class wines year in and year out is an anomaly in our category and a true testament to our team's commitment to quality and innovative spirit," said Brian Smith, President & Co-Founder, Winc. "We have known that customers love this wine through our proprietary Winc.com data with nearly 10,000 ratings from younger Millennials and Gen X, so to have this validated by some of the most respected palates in the industry is extremely exciting for our team and for the future of our expanding portfolio and omni-channel platform for growth."

Founded in 1988, Wine Enthusiast Media has evolved from a monthly print magazine into an acclaimed, multifaceted media brand offering of-the-moment content in the print and digital publishing space. With a combined readership of over 4.1 million, it is the most influential voice in wine and drinks journalism today, offering perspectives, stories and insights found nowhere else in the wine and drinks media realm.

Summer Water is one of the fastest growing rosé brands in the US and is the official wine of both the Hollywood Bowl and Governor's Ball. Visit SummerWater.com to learn more.

About Winc & Summer Water

Launched in 2011, Winc is an emerging consumer products company in the wine and spirits industry, focused on building digitally native brands for the next generation of consumers. Winc offers a myriad of brands under its umbrella, and Summer Water is by far Winc's largest and most recognized brand. Summer Water is the #1 selling 'premium' domestic rosé, and stands apart from the majority of floral and feminine brands in the category with its bold look and iconic name. This year, Summer Water is the Official Sponsor of Summer, bringing the season to you with its Summer Water Societé. For more info, visit www.summerwater.com and follow along on social at @summerwater.

Winc's common stock trades under the ticker symbol "WBEV" on the NYSE American.

