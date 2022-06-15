Leidos Announces 2022 Supplier Innovation & Technology Award Winners

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the recipients of the 2022 Supplier Innovation & Technology awards. The annual awards, presented at the Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium on June 14, honor Leidos suppliers for their excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership and innovation.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

"An increasingly complex and rapidly-evolving world requires new ways of thinking and collaboration with trusted partners," said Bob Gemmill, Leidos Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. "The Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium affords us the opportunity to publicly recognize outstanding teammates who have consistently delivered innovative solutions. Their contribution has had a direct impact on our success and delivered unparalleled solutions to our many customers."

Since 2017 the Leidos Innovation and Technology awards have recognized key supplier partners who contribute to Leidos and customer success. Suppliers are evaluated across seven different categories based on their support and contributions towards the business. In 2022, Leidos introduced the Secure Supply Chain Supplier of the Year category. The new award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided supply chain risk management ideas and solutions to Leidos.

The 2022 winners are:

Alliance Partner of the Year: Cisco

The award recognizes a supplier that contributes to the success of Leidos customers through long-term relationships that support and advance the company's strategic objectives.

Innovation Partner of the Year: ServiceNow

The award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided new ideas and solutions to Leidos, resulting in increased efficiencies for customer deliverables.

Value Added Reseller (VAR) of the Year: Carahsoft

The award recognizes a supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions resulting in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue or performance outcomes, and who have consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Small Business Value Added Reseller of the Year: Thundercat Technologies LLC

The award recognizes a supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions resulting in effective bottom-line savings and increased revenue or performance outcomes.

Secure Supply Chain Supplier of the Year: CyberCore Technologies

The award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided supply chain risk management ideas and solutions to Leidos, which resulted in increased security throughout the organization and helped our customers achieve mission success.

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: HashiCorp

The award recognizes a supplier with outstanding product design and engineering in cutting edge technology products that help our customers achieve mission success.

About Leidos



Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

