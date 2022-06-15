Syrcuit Energy Solutions Completes $6 Million Capital Raise

A fast growing renewable energy company in the Rocky Mountain Region aims to be revenue generating by Q3

GREELEY, Colo., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syrcuit Energy Solutions, Inc. ("Syrcuit" or the "company") completed a $6 million capital raise via private placement in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Commission Reg-D offering. The energy startup company based out of Greeley, CO secured investments through its Officers and Board of Directors from private investors to complete the initial round of funding and aims to become revenue generating by Q3 2022. Syrcuit will use the $6 million in proceeds to develop strategic partnerships, secure land for future development projects, and general working capital purposes.

"This is a very welcome investment from our network and is a momentous event for Syrcuit," commented Craig Rasmuson, Syrcuit CEO and Founding Partner. "It's a clear vote of confidence in our leadership team and our ability to navigate and thrive in the energy sector. This initial round of funding will allow the company to propel its operations and compete immediately. Management believes that all types of energy resources, both traditional and renewable, will be needed to meet consumer's needs, and we look forward to continuing to build on our past successes in this region."

As a fast growing renewable energy company in the Rocky Mountain Region, Syrcuit has expanded its installation pipeline since inception in Oct. 2021 with plans to have their first installation project under contract by Q3 of this year. Simultaneously, the company plans to grow their portfolio of strategic land and surface rights agreements for development of utility scale renewable systems. Setting a standard of success, Syrcuit is led by a management team and board of directors with over 150 years of combined energy experience in Colorado and boasts extensive relationships that reach across the community.

Not only is the company looking to grow its market share as a developer and installer of solar and geothermal systems in the commercial and industrial sector, but it is also considering the expansion of its current business through acquisitions or investments in other complementary strategic businesses, products and technologies.

About Syrcuit Energy Solutions, Inc.

Syrcuit Energy Solutions, Inc., plans to operate throughout the Rocky Mountain Region as a developer and installer of renewable energy systems, predominantly solar and geothermal, specializing in large, utility-scale projects. The company routinely integrates new solar and geothermal energy systems with existing commercial and industrial clients to minimize carbon footprints and offset the ever-rising cost of utility bills.

