Wood Partners Welcomes Residents to North Austin's Newest Luxury Living Community--Alta Leander Station

Situated at 348 Main Street, the new community provides a prime North Austin location for residents looking to take advantage of all the eclectic city has to offer, from best-in-class shopping and entertainment to renowned dining and nightlife options. Located just off Highway 183, Alta Leander Station also provides quick access to nearby residential communities like Round Rock and Cedar Park, as well as downtown Austin via the CapMetro station adjacent to the community, which offers a direct route to downtown.

"We are thrilled to welcome residents to Wood Partners' newest community—Alta Leander Station—as we continue to see unprecedented amounts of growth and development taking place in North Austin ," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director. "Alta Leander Station's location provides the perfect balance of work and play opportunities and enables residents to enjoy all that Austin has to offer."

Offering 276 apartment homes consisting of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, Alta Leander Station raises the bar for comfort and sophistication with luxurious finishes and thoughtful interior details. Each home boasts an airy, open concept layout with luxurious kitchens complete with stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, custom 42" cabinets, granite countertops, and designer tile backsplashes. Custom plank flooring is featured throughout, providing an added touch of warmth, while full-size in-home washer and dryer sets further boost the convenience factor.

Just outside their doors, residents of Alta Leander Station will also enjoy the community's outstanding amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, an outdoor kitchen and grilling areas, and an on-site pet play area. Inside the community clubhouse, residents have access to a 24/7 high-end fitness center complete with Precor equipment and technology, co-working offices, and multiple lively entertainment spaces. In addition, a nature trail adjacent to the community provides the perfect place to take a stroll in the great Texas outdoors.

As growth within the Austin area continues to boom, residents have an ideal location close to several new attractions including Northline, Leander's new 116-acre downtown district. Situated just north of the community, this in-progress development area will soon offer additional shopping, dining, and office options. In addition, Apple is finalizing development of its new 3 million square foot campus, which is set to house more than 5,000 employees when it opens later this year.

