FiComm Partners Announces Winners of Its Second Annual Podcast Awards

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiComm Partners ("FiComm"), a full-service Marketing and PR agency specializing in the independent wealth management space and scalable advisor solutions, announced the winners of its Second Annual Advisor Podcast Awards, hosted in partnership with InvestmentNews.

This year the Awards honor podcast excellence in three categories: Educate & Empower; Walking the Talk; and Beyond the Numbers.

Submissions for this year's award were evaluated and judged by a panel of industry experts, who are driving meaningful change in their respective roles and across the industry. They include:

Jeff Benjamin , Senior Columnist, InvestmentNews

Toussaint Bailey , Chief Executive Officer and Principal, Uplifting Capital

Grace Mellis , Chief Financial Officer, Altruist

Diana Cabrices , VP of Enterprise Development, Snappy Kraken

Tina Powell , CEO, C-Suite Social Media

Candice Carlton , EVP Advisor Education, FiComm

Hosted by: Megan Carpenter, CEO & Co-Founder, FiComm

"We are seeing a huge acceleration of advisors creating original content and leveraging digital mediums such as podcasting to drive meaningful change for people and their money," said Megan Carpenter, CEO, FiComm. "Continuing FiComm's success from the inaugural event last year, the Advisor Podcast Awards is an important opportunity for the industry to recognize the advisors who are paving the path with this human-first digital marketing approach. As we witness the continued shift towards the "new skool" world of financial services, we celebrate how advisors are using podcasting to create authentic connections within their markets while driving tangible business growth."

With more than 55 submissions, the winners who were announced during the livestream event on June 14, included:

"Educate & Empower" Jake of All Trades, hosted by Jake Rivas Bullet Wealth, hosted by Scott Marek Take Back Retirement, hosted by Stephanie McCullough + Kevin Gaines



"Walking the Talk" Ballentine Broadcast: Conversations on Black Wealth, hosted by Akeiva Ellis NextGen in 10, hosted by Alanah Phillips 2050 TrailBlazers, hosted by Rianka Dorsainvil



"Beyond the Numbers" Mitlin Money Mindset, hosted by Lawrence Sprung The Wealth Edit, hosted by Emily Fleming + Lauren Pearson Common Cents on the Prairie, hosted by Adam Cox



"If there were any doubt about the power and impact of podcasting in our industry- these finalists surely cleared that up," said Candice Carlton, EVP of Advisor Education, FiComm. "We were so inspired at how these podcasters are leveraging their podcasts to drive brand recognition and influence, more accessible client communications, higher close ratios from prospects and accelerated revenue growth. Plus, we received a clear demonstration to our industry on how to rock social media with their podcasts including leveraging YouTube and TikTok. We're moved and eager to see what our winners will do next."

The winners will receive recognition across the FiComm and InvestmentNews websites and social channels, an invitation to be a guest on The New Skool Podcast, and three consulting sessions with FiComm Head of Education to support them in taking their podcasts to the next level.

Concepted as part of FiComm's Advisor Education offering, the Podcast Awards highlight meaningful conversations that advisors across the country are having to drive change. For advisors inspired to launch their own podcast, FiComm will be hosting its next Podcast Workshop on June 10.

