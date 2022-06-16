USF Tampa General Physicians Names First SVP of Operations

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The USF Tampa General Physicians (USFTGP) has named Matthew Cantonis as its senior vice president of operations.

Launched in January 2022, USFTGP supports the administrative functions of the clinical practices of both the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Tampa General Medical Group (TGMG). The creation of the organization follows nearly two years of transition planning since announcing the broadened affiliation in July 2020.

Cantonis, who is a seasoned operational leader with more than 20 years of experience that includes inpatient and outpatient, service lines, and population health, joins USFTGP from San Diego, CA, where he worked for Scripps Health since 2011, most recently as assistant vice president for Clinical Service Lines and Accountable Care for Scripps Health.

"I am thrilled to welcome Matt back to Tampa, and to have him join our outstanding USFTGP senior leadership team," said Mark G. Moseley, MD, president of USFTGP and vice dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "His extensive operational experience will be a great fit for our new organization, and I am confident that he will help us achieve our goal of building a world-class physician practice infrastructure."

"Raised in Tampa Bay, and after over a decade in San Diego with Scripps Health, I am honored to return to the region supporting USF Tampa General Physicians," Cantonis said. "The organization is uniquely positioned to improve the quality, access and coordination of care within a community I love and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients it serves."

Through coordinated services, USFTGP will help drive growth, improve quality, and increase access to world-class, academic medical care across the community, as well as serve as a recruiting tool for leading academic physicians from across the country. The new organization will further elevate the national reputation of both USF Health and TGH, which will help attract additional research dollars and support the economic engines of Tampa Bay's health market.

USFTGP includes 1,400 team members who serve and support physicians employed by USF Health and TGMG, providing practice infrastructure, clinical management, and related operational and administrative support services. USFTGP also works with private practice physicians on staff at Tampa General to offer purchased services and management services through the new organization.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed not-for-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top four hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH

USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health's multispecialty physicians' group. The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News & World Report's national university rankings than USF. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.

