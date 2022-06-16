Women's Business Enterprise National Council Announces America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises Hall of Fame and America's Top Corporations: Resiliency Edition

The Top Corporations honored by WBENC have demonstrated a dedicated commitment to the survival and success of women-owned businesses during 2020 and 2021

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is proud to announce that 18 corporations have been named to the America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises Hall of Fame and 63 corporations have been honored with the prestigious America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs): Resiliency Edition award.

WBENC applauds the Top Corporations Hall of Fame honorees for their dedication to successfully implementing world-class diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation, while breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs. The WBENC Hall of Fame distinction of the Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises exemplifies exceptional leadership in corporate supplier diversity programs and supply chains. These companies set the highest standards and a sustained commitment to leading practices and innovation in their support for women-owned businesses.

Additional recognition goes to the America's Top Corporations: Resiliency Edition, which have shown an intensified commitment to supporting and working with women-owned businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the ongoing challenges that the world has faced.

Supplier diversity leadership efforts by the Top Corporations Hall of Fame and Top Corporations: Resiliency Edition awardees throughout 2020 and 2021 include:

Involvement and contributions to WBENC COVID-19 initiatives, such as focused problem-solving sessions around the crisis related to Supplier Diversity, procurement and supply chains.

Support for enhanced WBENC virtual programming, including WeTHRIVE, an executive education and development program delivered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, and participation in industry-specific engagement opportunities with WBEs.

Commitment to the development of a Financial Resource Center, the WBENC Financial Center of Excellence, providing financial support and educational resources.

Grant programs through WBENC Women of Color, WBENC Pitch, NextGen, and WBENC Certification providing much-needed funds to women entrepreneurs, particularly Women of Color.

Increased engagement with WBENC-Certified suppliers where possible, through a WBENC COVID-19 Suppliers and Resource Center, for products and/or services needed ranging from supplies and testing services, to PPE and sanitation and cleaning products.

All of the Top Corporations Hall of Fame and Top Corporations: Resiliency Edition were honored during the 2022 WBENC National Conference June 7 – 9, 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia, the first large scale event for the WBENC network since 2019.

The America's Top Corporations Hall of Fame for Women's Business Enterprises are (in alphabetical order):

AT&T

Bank of America

BP

Bristol Myers Squibb

Capital One

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

EY

IBM

General Motors Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marriott International

Shell

TOYOTA

UPS

Walmart

Wells Fargo

The America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises: Resiliency Edition are (in alphabetical order):

AARP

Adient

Allstate Insurance Company

Altria Group, Inc.

AT&T

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bank of America

BP America, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment

Capital One

Chevron

Cummins Inc.

Cushman & Wakefield

CVS Health

Dell Technologies

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

DTE Energy

Exxon Mobil Corporation

EY

FedEx

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company, LLC

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

GSK

Hilton

The Home Depot, Inc.

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC.

IBM Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kellogg Company

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Macy's Inc.

ManpowerGroup

Marriott International

MassMutual

Medtronic

Merck & Co.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Nissan North America, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

PepsiCo, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Raytheon Technologies

Robert Half

Southern California Edison

Shell USA, Inc.

Stellantis

Target Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

T-Mobile US Inc.

TOYOTA

UPS

Verizon

VISTRA

Walmart Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Waste Management

Wells Fargo

To learn more about the WBENC National Conference and America's Top Corporations for WBEs, visit https://www.wbenc.org/.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, supported by more than 450 Corporate Members, most of which are in the Fortune 500. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 18,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

