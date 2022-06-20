Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Khelsea Walker as CEO of New Hope Ranch Treatment Center in Austin

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has appointed Khelsea Walker as Chief Executive Officer of New Hope Ranch, a premiere substance use treatment center located in Manor, TX. in the Austin metro area.

Khelsea Walker, CEO, New Hope Ranch (PRNewswire)

Walker has extensive experience in clinical mental health, counseling and project management. Previously, she served as CEO of CommunityConnect, a social services organization in Memphis, and as Director of Operations for Acadia Healthcare, also in Memphis.

New Hope Ranch is a residential recovery center focused on prevention, assessment, treatment and reintegration for people struggling with substance use disorder. Located on a 49-acre ranch 15 minutes from downtown Austin, the center offers an array of treatment services including clinical and experimental & holistic therapies. It also offers specialized treatment programs for veterans and first responders.

Walker says she was inspired to pursue a career in behavioral health management by her own extended family's experience with mental illness and her awareness of the lack of accessible and affordable treatment options available in her community.

"I'm passionate about developing new policies and procedures that can make meaningful changes in people's lives. In pursuit of that goal I have worked with and been inspired by patients in a wide variety of settings from the military to youth centers, hospitals and prisons," she says.

Walker is a graduate of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a B.S. in psychology/business management. She then went on to pursue her Masters of Science at Freed Hardeman University in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

"Khelsea's experience in behavioral health management, combined with her strong skills in administration, organization and communication, make her the right executive to lead New Hope Ranch in its next phase of development. It's my great pleasure to welcome her to the Discovery Behavioral Health family of brands," says John Peloquin, CEO and President of DBH.

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health) (PRNewswire)

