System Innovation Group announces $450K Award

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $450K contract to provide commercial cellular equipment for use by a US-based Energy Producer.

"Through our demonstrated dedication to success for our customers and partners, SIG continues to provide value that results in contract growth." – Shawn Gallagher, President

Under this contract, System Innovation Group will provide cellular base stations that expand coverage for the industrial facility and enable additional network devices.

"We are pleased to support our customer as they grow. This expanded network leverages our commercial CBRS capabilities which outperform wifi at industrial sites. As our customer grows, we will be here to help them keep pace with their network requirements.," said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE System Innovation Group