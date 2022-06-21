Grand Wailea Partners with Premier Wellness Center, the biostation

This summer, the biostation will debut its first ever Hawaii facility at the iconic Maui resort

WAILEA, Hawaii, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Wailea – an iconic resort nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Maui's Wailea Beach – is proud to partner with premier wellness center the biostation to launch Hawaii's first ever biostation facility this summer. The biostation at Grand Wailea will offer personalized treatment plans with proven, effective, and safe anti-aging solutions, furthering the resort's commitment to health and wellness.

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort (PRNewswire)

"The biostation is well-known for their cutting-edge, anti-aging wellness services throughout the Southeast, and we are excited to bring them to our guests here in Hawaii," said JP Oliver, Grand Wailea's Managing Director. "We are proud to offer an array of curated wellness experiences that cannot be found anywhere else on the island, and the biostation is a perfect addition."

Founded by Cardiologist and Functional Medicine Expert Martin G. Bloom, M.D., the biostation uses customized medicine to help patients identify the root causes of any issues to restore the body to its peak performance, alleviate symptoms, and ultimately, reverse the effects of aging and prevent age-related diseases. The biostation at Grand Wailea will offer the most advanced and proven methods to prevent and treat age-related issues, including highly advanced testing, bioidentical hormone therapy, nutrient therapy, sexual health programs, medical aesthetics, weight loss, and much more. All Grand Wailea guests will receive a special offer of one complimentary b12 injection and 50% off their first IV therapy treatment.

"Wellness amenities while traveling are no longer just a trend, they're an expectation, and we're excited to add Grand Wailea to our portfolio of facilities within resort properties. The property's luxurious grounds, stunning natural surroundings, and commitment to wellness create the ideal setting for the biostation," said Ross Bloom, the biostation's Co-founder. "Our mission is to give guests the luxury of keeping up their wellness while traveling or the ability to embark on a wellness journey that they can continue when they return home."

As the resort continues to expand its wellness offerings, Grand Wailea will offer travelers the ultimate Summer Solstice Wellness Weekend, including a personalized treatment from the biostation. This rejuvenating retreat in celebration of the start of summer and the longest day of the year allows guests to reconnect with themselves through numerous on-property experiences that target mental and spiritual wellness, such as an intimate E Ala E cultural experience led by Cultural Programming Manager Kalei 'Uwēko'olani, a fiery yoga flow session, and a Solstice meditation and intention setting session with resident astrologer, Juliet Doty. To book the Summer Solstice Wellness Weekend, please visit www.grandwailea.com/offers/summer-solstice.

About Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

The iconic resort consistently ranks among the world's best in leading travel and consumer reports. Nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Wailea Beach, Grand Wailea provides a range of vacation experiences: open spaces for the active vacationer, beauty and seclusion for romantic getaways, and family fun with rope swings and a jungle-style river pool. Guests also have access to a new, intimate spa experience Mōhalu by Spa Grande, as well as eight restaurants, including the award-winning "Best of Maui" Humuhumunukunukuapua'a. Accommodation options include Grand Wailea's 776 rooms and suites and an enclave of 51 luxury villas Ho`olei at Grand Wailea ranging from 3,200 to 4,000 sq. ft., located nearby with access to Grand Wailea amenities. For reservations and information on what is currently available/open on property, please call 1-800-888-6100 or visit www.grandwailea.com

About the biostation

The biostation offers comprehensive, individualized, and holistic approach to total wellness and age management. By focusing on customized medicine, the biostation helps patients earlier in the aging process in order to help prevent, rather than treat age-related issues. Founded and run by Martin G. Bloom, M.D., a Cardiologist and Functional Medicine Expert with 40+ years of experience, the biostation is dedicated to helping patients identify the root causes of any issues in order to restore the body to its peak performance, alleviate symptoms and ultimately, reverse the effects of aging and prevent age-related diseases. the biostation creates personalized treatment plans with proven, effective and safe anti-aging solutions that include highly advanced testing, bioidentical hormone therapy, nutrient therapy, sexual health programs, medical aesthetics, weight loss and much more. For more information about the biostation, visit thebiostation.com or call 808-746-7447

CONTACT

grandwailea@huecryagency.com

the biostation (PRNewswire)

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort